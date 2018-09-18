Edmonton settles on 10-metre buffer zone for smoking, cannabis use around entrances

After extensive debate, Edmonton city councillors decided to ban cannabis consumption within 10 metres outside any entrance, exit, window, air intake or bus shelter. The rule changes will also encompass tobacco, which previously had a five-metre limit.

It passed third reading in a vote of 10-3.

On Oct. 17, recreational marijuana is set to become legal across Canada. Municipalities are still responsible for setting their own rules in terms of public consumption and enforcement.

“We have to have something in place by next month,” Mayor Don Iveson said during debate on Tuesday.

“We can amend this whenever… We can do all of those things in the future. The issue is we have to have something in place [the city] can enforce.”

A motion by Coun. Ben Henderson to amend the bylaw to reduce the buffer zone from 10 metres to five metres was voted down. In part, that suggestion was brought up because of concerns from businesses in high-traffic areas like Whyte Avenue and Jasper Avenue that the larger no-smoking zones would drive smokers out of those business areas entirely.

“I do have real concerns about the unintended consequences,” Iveson said, citing feedback from the hospitality industry, “about pushing people off the sidewalk to other places for people to consume.”

However, councillors were advised that experts — and other learnings — have suggested starting with a more restrictive bylaw and then easing it later, if required.

Iveson also worried that making the rules too complicated or varied would make it harder for the public to understand, remember and comply with.

Coun. Michael Walters said he’s received a total of three emails over the last couple of months from people who want to see the smoking restrictions kept as it is or who would prefer “far greater restrictions than what’s being proposed right now.”

“Whenever we make a change, people react to that change,” Coun. Bev Esslinger said, “but soon we learn to adapt.”

In July, city councillors passed a bylaw amendment aligning the rules on where Edmontonians can smoke cigarettes with cannabis and vaping.

Included among the changes was a rule increasing the distance required between smokers and entrances to buildings, increasing it from five metres to 10 metres.

Council quickly rescinded the changes to allow for more consultation with the public.

The city then released the results of a summer survey that gathered opinions from thousands of respondents.

The results showed that, overall, 68 per cent of Edmontonians supported the new distance requirement between smokers and entrances.

But the numbers were lower when looking at responses from dozens of bars and restaurants.

Still, the survey results found the majority of about 80 local businesses asked supported extending the buffer zone around entrances and windows to 10 metres.

On Tuesday, councillors talked about revisiting the no-smoking/no-consuming rules and limits around entrances in the spring and adjusting as needed.

“I don’t think we’re going to get this right,” Coun. Scott McKeen said. “I don’t think it’s possible to get this right right off the bat.”