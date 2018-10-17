Where can I buy pot? A coast-to-coast guide for marijuana legalization day
With cannabis now legal for recreational consumption by adults across Canada, Global News put together a province-by-province list of government-run, private and online outlets where you can get your hands on some bud.
It’s still unclear whether private retailers in some provinces will be ready to open on Oct. 17, while the licensing status of a few stores also remains uncertain, so it’s best to check with your local cannabis retailer first.
Also note that this list only represents the first wave of cannabis outlets in the country, with more expected to open in the weeks, months and years to come.
Click on a province for details:
British Columbia
- Online — B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch website (web address not yet revealed, check here for updates)
- Kamloops — B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch store in Kamloops at Suite 200, Columbia Place Shopping Centre
Alberta
- Online — Alberta Cannabis
- Calgary — Nova Cannabis at Willow Park, 252-10816 MacLeod Trail SE
- Calgary — 420 Premium Market, D290-9737 MacLeod Trail SW
- Edmonton — Nova Cannabis at Namao, 9611 167 Ave NW
- Edmonton — Nova Cannabis at Shoppers South, B8015 104 St. NW
- Edmonton — Cannabis House, 6560 170 Ave NW
- Edmonton — Numo Cannabis Corp., 11733 95 St. NW
- Edmonton — Fire & Flower Cannabis Inc., 9610 165 Ave NW
- Edmonton — Alternative Greens, 12451 97 St. NW
- Stony Plain — Daily Blaze, 1-5009 50 St.
- Medicine Hat — Green Exchange, 328 South Railway St. SE
- Medicine Hat — Waldo’s 420 Store, 946 16 St. SW
- Medicine Hat — Westside Weed, 914 South Railway Street SE
- Fort Saskatchewan — Nova Cannabis at Southpointe, 101-9310 Southfort Dr.
- Fort Saskatchewan — Fire & Flower Cannabis Inc., 313-10451 99 Avenue
- Spruce Grove — Nova Cannabis at Grove Landing, 17 Nelson Dr.
- Devon — Small Town Buds, 102-6 Athabasca Avenue
- St. Albert — Fire & Flower Cannabis Inc., 19 Bellerose Dr.
Saskatchewan
Only around one-third of the 51 licensed locations are expected to be ready by Wednesday, according to the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authorities. It’s unclear which ones may be open, and most retailers to which Global News reached out have yet to respond.
However, the following stores appear to be set to open for business Oct. 17.
- Moosejaw — New Leaf, 602 Main St. N
- Rural Municipality of Edenwold — Eden, outside Pilot Butte off of Highway 47
- Online — Private retailers will also be allowed to sell product through their websites
Manitoba
- Online — Private retailers will be allowed to sell product through their websites
- Winnipeg — Delta 9 Cannabis Store, Unit 1 – 827 Dakota St.
- Winnipeg — Hiku/Tokyo Smoke, 55B Goulet St.
- Winnipeg — Meta Cannabis Supply Co./National Access Cannabis, Unit 23 – 584 Pembina Hwy.
- Winnipeg — Tweed/Canopy, 120 Osborne St.
- Winnipeg — Tweed/Canopy, 1592 Regent Avenue
- Dauphin — Tweed/Canopy, 1450 Main St. South
Ontario
- Online — Ontario Cannabis Store
Quebec
- Online — Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) website (web address not yet revealed, check here for updates)
- SQDC Montreal (Ville-Marie) — 830, Rue Sainte-Catherine Est — opening later in October
- Montreal (Peel) — 970 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest
- Montreal (L’Acadie) — 9250 Boulevard de l’Acadie
- Montreal (Rosemont-Petite-Patrie) — 6872 St-Hubert
- Quebec City — 670 rue Bouvier
- Quebec City — 2491 chemin Sainte-Foy
- Lévis — 95 route du Président-Kennedy
- Trois-Rivières — 3548 boul. des Forges
- Drummondville — 965 boul. St-Joseph
- Rimouski — 110-1 rue St-Germain ouest
- Mirabel — 13421 boulevard Curé-Labelle
- Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu — 174 boulevard Saint-Luc suite 114
- Mascouche — 172 Montée Masson
- Joliette — 10, Place Bourget Sud — opening later in October
- Brossard — 9575, rue Ignace — opening later in October
New Brunswick
- Online — Cannabis-NB
- Fredericton — Cannabis-NB at 435 Brookside Dr., Unit A002
- Fredericton — 45 Woodside Lane
- Saint John — 55 Lansdowne Ave
- Saint John — 168 Rothesay Ave., Suite #107
- Moncton — 165 Main Street, Suite #08
- Moncton — 40 Wyse St.
- Bathurst — 640 St. Peter Ave, Suite #PD201
- Campbellton — 157 Water St., Unit 14
- Dieppe — 784 Dieppe Blvd.
- Edmunston — 575B Rue Victoria
- Miramichi — 2540 King George Highway
- Oromocto — 16 Commerce Drive
- Perth-Andover — 12F. Tribe Rd.
- Richibucto — 16 Allee De La Cooperative
- Rothesay — 34 Lacey Dr.
- Sackville — 16 Wright St.
- Shediac — 313-B Main St.
- Old Ridge — 9316 Route 3,
- Sussex — 138 Main Street (Gateway Mall)
- Tracadie — 3524 rue Principale
Prince Edward Island
- Online — PEI Cannabis Corp.
- Charlottetown — P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission (PEILCC) at 85 Belvedere Ave
- Summerside — 425 Granville St.
- Montague — 509 Main St.
- O’Leary — 478 Main St.
Nova Scotia
- Online — Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC)
- Halifax — NSLC at 5485 Clyde St.
- Halifax — 3601 Joseph Howe Dr.
- Dartmouth — 650 Portland St.
- Amherst — 142 South Albon St. (Amherst Mall)
- Antigonish — NSLC, 151 Church St (Antigonish Market Square)
- Bridgewater — 274 Dufferin St.
- Lower Sackville — 752 Sackville Dr. (Downsview Plaza)
- New Minas — Unit 230, 9256 Commercial St. (County Fair Mall)
- Sydney River — 95 Keltic Dr.
- Truro — 6 Court St.
- Yarmouth — 104 Starrs Rd.
- New Glasgow — 610 E River Rd.
Newfoundland and Labrador
- Online — CannabisNL
Retailers (license pending as of Oct. 12):
- St. John’s — Tweed, 4A-193 Kenmount Rd.
- St. John’s — Tweed, 187-189 Water St.
- St. John’s — The Natural Vibe, 306 Water St.
- St. John’s — C-Store (Dominion), 260 Blackmarsh Rd.
- St. John’s — C-Store (Dominion), 55 Stavanger Dr.
- Bay Roberts — C-Store (Dominion), Main Hwy.
- Carbonear — C-Store (Dominion), 120 Columbus Dr.
- Conception Bay South — C-Store (Dominion), 166 Conception Bay Hwy.
- Clarenville — Clarenville Green Stop (Esso), 258 Memorial Dr.
- Clarenville — Puff Puff Pass Head Shop, 72 Marine Dr.
- Corner Brook — C-Store (Dominion), 5 Murphy Square
- Corner Brook — Tweed, 62 Broadway Ave.
- Deer Lake — Deer Lake Green Stop (Esso), 31 Upper Nicholsville Rd.
- Gander — C-Store (Dominion), 100 Laurel Rd.
- Grand Falls-Windsor — C-Store (Dominion), 100 Laurel Rd.
- Holyrood — The Reef Cannabis Shop, 386 Conception Bay Hwy.
- Labrador City — High North 2018, 1 Neal Dr.
- Mount Pearl — C-Store (Dominion), 150 Old Placentia Rd.
- Mount Pearl — Tweed, 50-60 Commonwealth Ave.
- Paradise — Paradise Green Stop (Esso), 1316 Topsail Rd.
- Portugal Cove – St. Philip’s — Thomas H. Clarke Distribution, 1614 Portugal Cove Rd.
- Stephenville — C-Store (Dominion), 62 Prince Rupert St.
Yukon
- Online — Cannabis Yukon
- Whitehorse — Yukon Liquor Corporation, 120B Industrial Rd.
Northwest Territories
- Online — Province-run website
- Yellowknife — Yellowknife Liquor Store, 100 Borden Dr.
- Norman Wells — Normal Wells Liquor Agency, 15 Franklin Ave.
- Hay River — Hay River Liquor Retailer, 101-76 Capital Dr.
- Fort Smith — Fort Smith Liquor Store, Breynat St.
- Fort Simpson — Fort Simpson Beverages, 10021 100th St.
Nunavut
- Online — Nunavut Liquor & Cannabis Commission
