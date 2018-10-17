Where can I buy pot? A coast-to-coast guide for marijuana legalization day

With cannabis now legal for recreational consumption by adults across Canada, Global News put together a province-by-province list of government-run, private and online outlets where you can get your hands on some bud.

It’s still unclear whether private retailers in some provinces will be ready to open on Oct. 17, while the licensing status of a few stores also remains uncertain, so it’s best to check with your local cannabis retailer first.

READ MORE: Marijuana legalization in Canada begins at midnight in every time zone

Also note that this list only represents the first wave of cannabis outlets in the country, with more expected to open in the weeks, months and years to come.

Click on a province for details:

British Columbia

Online — B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch website (web address not yet revealed, check here for updates)

Kamloops — B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch store in Kamloops at Suite 200, Columbia Place Shopping Centre

WATCH: Kamloops will be the home of the government’s first B.C. cannabis store

Alberta

Online — Alberta Cannabis

Calgary — Nova Cannabis at Willow Park, 252-10816 MacLeod Trail SE

Calgary — 420 Premium Market, D290-9737 MacLeod Trail SW

Edmonton — Nova Cannabis at Namao, 9611 167 Ave NW

Edmonton — Nova Cannabis at Shoppers South, B8015 104 St. NW

Edmonton — Cannabis House, 6560 170 Ave NW

Edmonton — Numo Cannabis Corp., 11733 95 St. NW

Edmonton — Fire & Flower Cannabis Inc., 9610 165 Ave NW

Edmonton — Alternative Greens, 12451 97 St. NW

Stony Plain — Daily Blaze, 1-5009 50 St.

Medicine Hat — Green Exchange, 328 South Railway St. SE

Medicine Hat — Waldo’s 420 Store, 946 16 St. SW

Medicine Hat — Westside Weed, 914 South Railway Street SE

Fort Saskatchewan — Nova Cannabis at Southpointe, 101-9310 Southfort Dr.

Fort Saskatchewan — Fire & Flower Cannabis Inc., 313-10451 99 Avenue

Spruce Grove — Nova Cannabis at Grove Landing, 17 Nelson Dr.

Devon — Small Town Buds, 102-6 Athabasca Avenue

St. Albert — Fire & Flower Cannabis Inc., 19 Bellerose Dr.

WATCH: What Alberta consumers need to know before buying retail cannabis





Saskatchewan

Only around one-third of the 51 licensed locations are expected to be ready by Wednesday, according to the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authorities. It’s unclear which ones may be open, and most retailers to which Global News reached out have yet to respond.

However, the following stores appear to be set to open for business Oct. 17.

Moosejaw — New Leaf, 602 Main St. N

Rural Municipality of Edenwold — Eden, outside Pilot Butte off of Highway 47

Online — Private retailers will also be allowed to sell product through their websites

READ MORE: Opening day for majority of cannabis stores in Saskatchewan will be delayed



Manitoba

Online — Private retailers will be allowed to sell product through their websites

Winnipeg — Delta 9 Cannabis Store, Unit 1 – 827 Dakota St.

Winnipeg — Hiku/Tokyo Smoke, 55B Goulet St.

Winnipeg — Meta Cannabis Supply Co./National Access Cannabis, Unit 23 – 584 Pembina Hwy.

Winnipeg — Tweed/Canopy, 120 Osborne St.

Winnipeg — Tweed/Canopy, 1592 Regent Avenue

Dauphin — Tweed/Canopy, 1450 Main St. South

Ontario

Online — Ontario Cannabis Store

WATCH: Government of Ontario unveils plan on marijuana





Quebec

Online — Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) website (web address not yet revealed, check here for updates)

SQDC Montreal (Ville-Marie) — 830, Rue Sainte-Catherine Est — opening later in October

Montreal (Peel) — 970 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest

Montreal (L’Acadie) — 9250 Boulevard de l’Acadie

Montreal (Rosemont-Petite-Patrie) — 6872 St-Hubert

Quebec City — 670 rue Bouvier

Quebec City — 2491 chemin Sainte-Foy

Lévis — 95 route du Président-Kennedy

Trois-Rivières — 3548 boul. des Forges

Drummondville — 965 boul. St-Joseph

Rimouski — 110-1 rue St-Germain ouest

Mirabel — 13421 boulevard Curé-Labelle

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu — 174 boulevard Saint-Luc suite 114

Mascouche — 172 Montée Masson

Joliette — 10, Place Bourget Sud — opening later in October

Brossard — 9575, rue Ignace — opening later in October

READ MORE: What to expect at Quebec’s pot stores on Wednesday

New Brunswick

Online — Cannabis-NB

Fredericton — Cannabis-NB at 435 Brookside Dr., Unit A002

Fredericton — 45 Woodside Lane

Saint John — 55 Lansdowne Ave

Saint John — 168 Rothesay Ave., Suite #107

Moncton — 165 Main Street, Suite #08

Moncton — 40 Wyse St.

Bathurst — 640 St. Peter Ave, Suite #PD201

Campbellton — 157 Water St., Unit 14

Dieppe — 784 Dieppe Blvd.

Edmunston — 575B Rue Victoria

Miramichi — 2540 King George Highway

Oromocto — 16 Commerce Drive

Perth-Andover — 12F. Tribe Rd.

Richibucto — 16 Allee De La Cooperative

Rothesay — 34 Lacey Dr.

Sackville — 16 Wright St.

Shediac — 313-B Main St.

Old Ridge — 9316 Route 3,

Sussex — 138 Main Street (Gateway Mall)

Tracadie — 3524 rue Principale

Prince Edward Island

Online — PEI Cannabis Corp.

Charlottetown — P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission (PEILCC) at 85 Belvedere Ave

Summerside — 425 Granville St.

Montague — 509 Main St.

O’Leary — 478 Main St.

Nova Scotia

Online — Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC)

Halifax — NSLC at 5485 Clyde St.

Halifax — 3601 Joseph Howe Dr.

Dartmouth — 650 Portland St.

Amherst — 142 South Albon St. (Amherst Mall)

Antigonish — NSLC, 151 Church St (Antigonish Market Square)

Bridgewater — 274 Dufferin St.

Lower Sackville — 752 Sackville Dr. (Downsview Plaza)

New Minas — Unit 230, 9256 Commercial St. (County Fair Mall)

Sydney River — 95 Keltic Dr.

Truro — 6 Court St.

Yarmouth — 104 Starrs Rd.

New Glasgow — 610 E River Rd.

READ MORE: Cannabis legalization could prompt new trade battle in the Maritimes

Newfoundland and Labrador

Online — CannabisNL

Retailers (license pending as of Oct. 12):

St. John’s — Tweed, 4A-193 Kenmount Rd.

St. John’s — Tweed, 187-189 Water St.

St. John’s — The Natural Vibe, 306 Water St.

St. John’s — C-Store (Dominion), 260 Blackmarsh Rd.

St. John’s — C-Store (Dominion), 55 Stavanger Dr.

Bay Roberts — C-Store (Dominion), Main Hwy.

Carbonear — C-Store (Dominion), 120 Columbus Dr.

Conception Bay South — C-Store (Dominion), 166 Conception Bay Hwy.

Clarenville — Clarenville Green Stop (Esso), 258 Memorial Dr.

Clarenville — Puff Puff Pass Head Shop, 72 Marine Dr.

Corner Brook — C-Store (Dominion), 5 Murphy Square

Corner Brook — Tweed, 62 Broadway Ave.

Deer Lake — Deer Lake Green Stop (Esso), 31 Upper Nicholsville Rd.

Gander — C-Store (Dominion), 100 Laurel Rd.

Grand Falls-Windsor — C-Store (Dominion), 100 Laurel Rd.

Holyrood — The Reef Cannabis Shop, 386 Conception Bay Hwy.

Labrador City — High North 2018, 1 Neal Dr.

Mount Pearl — C-Store (Dominion), 150 Old Placentia Rd.

Mount Pearl — Tweed, 50-60 Commonwealth Ave.

Paradise — Paradise Green Stop (Esso), 1316 Topsail Rd.

Portugal Cove – St. Philip’s — Thomas H. Clarke Distribution, 1614 Portugal Cove Rd.

Stephenville — C-Store (Dominion), 62 Prince Rupert St.

WATCH: Canada Post union president says 1 t o 3 day delivery for cannabis could change with rotating strikes





Yukon

Online — Cannabis Yukon

Whitehorse — Yukon Liquor Corporation, 120B Industrial Rd.

Northwest Territories

Online — Province-run website

Yellowknife — Yellowknife Liquor Store, 100 Borden Dr.

Norman Wells — Normal Wells Liquor Agency, 15 Franklin Ave.

Hay River — Hay River Liquor Retailer, 101-76 Capital Dr.

Fort Smith — Fort Smith Liquor Store, Breynat St.

Fort Simpson — Fort Simpson Beverages, 10021 100th St.

Nunavut

Sign up for Cannabis IQ, a weekly newsletter covering legalization

Follow @Kalvapalle