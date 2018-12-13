Traffic
December 13, 2018 1:39 pm

King Street pilot project extended until end of July 2019

Toronto city council has extended the King Street pilot project by seven months as municipal staff prepare a report on the initiative.

In a 19-to-3 vote on Thursday, council endorsed a staff recommendation to extend the project until July 31.

The pilot project area, which runs along King Street between Bathurst and Jarvis streets, launched in November 2017 and was supposed to end by Dec. 31.

The corridor prioritizes transit by making it local traffic access only. Vehicles are restricted from turning left and only right-turn “loops” are allowed. East-west through traffic isn’t allowed at key intersections.

Recent data has shown an increase in ridership and streetcar reliability along the 504 King streetcar line through the corridor, but several business owners have complained about a decline in customer spending due to vehicle restrictions.

