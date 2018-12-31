Celebrities we lost in 2018

The majority of people are likely looking forward to leaving 2018 behind.
From the beginning of the year up until the very end, many celebrities and pop culture legends of the world passed away. Whether they were a part of the music industry, television or film, they all made an impact on their fans’ lives and unfortunately left them in a state of shock and grief.
These are some of the beloved figures who were sadly lost in 2018.
Famed American chef, author and Parts Unknown host Anthony Bourdain, died at the age of 61 on June 8.
Bourdain took his own life in a hotel room in Kaysersberg. He was found unresponsive by his close friend and French chef, Eric Ripert.
French prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny revealed there were no traces of narcotics, medication or alcohol in his system.
Thousands took to social media to share their memories with Bourdain. Many added on with local suicide prevention lines, urging supporters to seek help when necessary.
Stan Lee, the legendary comic book creator of some of Marvel’s most iconic heroes, including Spiderman, The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man, died on Nov. 12 at the age of 95.
Lee inspired the likes of millions throughout his life by interacting with his fans and treating them as if they were his own close friends.
He was a kindhearted man and cared deeply for those who supported and surrounded him.
Lee faced many underlying health issues during a difficult battle with pneumonia. He was rushed to the hospital in the morning and died shortly after suffering cardiac arrest.
Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee’s daughter, Joan Lee, announced’s Lee death at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
American rapper and record producer Mac Miller (born Malcolm James McCormick) died on Sept. 7 at the age of 26.
He was found unresponsive at his San Fernando Valley home by a friend and was pronounced dead at the scene by local authorities.
Miller’s cause of death was declared an accidental drug overdose. In November, the L.A. County Coroners Office released a toxicology report, revealing that a combination of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol were found in his system.
Messages of condolences poured out over Twitter following the news of his death.
The Swimming rapper was known for his music, generosity and kindheartedness as a reigning hip-hop artist in modern contemporary music.
The best-known theoretical physicist and author of our time, Stephen Hawking, died at the age of 76 on March 14.
He lived with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) for more than 55 years before it eventually took his life. According to his family, he died peacefully at his home in Cambridge, England.
Hawking was diagnosed with ALS at the age of 21 and led a very successful life even with the malicious disease’s presence. The world was struck with grief after the loss of such a great mind.
Hawking was married with children, continued his work as a physicist, educator and publisher, and even made a number of celebrity cameos on television and film throughout his life.
Aretha Franklin, the American Queen of Soul, passed away in August. She was 76 years old.
She was known and loved for 1960 classics such as I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You) and Respect.
WATCH BELOW: A rare and powerful live performance of (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin
A pancreatic neuroendocrine tumour took her life on Aug. 16. She died in her home with close friends and family by her side. She struggled with her health starting in 2010 when she was diagnosed with cancer.
Condolences started pouring in on Twitter once news of her passing spread.
The iconic women’s and civil rights activist performed her final show at Elton John’s 25th anniversary gala on Nov. 7, in New York City.
Swedish producer and DJ Tom Bergling (best known as Avicii), died on April 20 at the age of 28.
After released two albums, four EPs and a variety of remixes and singles, Avicii retired from touring in 2016.
He suffered from a number of different mental health issues and decided to focus on making music to avoid the stress of the spotlight when playing live.
The death was ruled a suicide. He reportedly died of blood loss after suffering self-inflicted wounds. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman.
Dolores O’Riordan, the Irish lead singer of The Cranberries and the performer behind classic songs such as Zombie and Linger, died on Jan. 15 at the age of 46.
Natalie Smart, an officer at the scene, found her submerged in a bath in a Park Lane Hilton Hotel room. “I saw Mrs. O’Riordan submerged in the bath with her nose and mouth fully under the water,” she said in an inquest at Westminster Coroner’s Court.
It was confirmed that O’Riordan died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication. It was a tragic accident.
Fellow Irish singer, Hozier, paid tribute in a written statement. “My first time hearing Dolores O’Riordan’s voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock,” he said.
“I’d never heard somebody use their instrument in that way,” he added. “Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family.”
Legendary ’70s and ’80s Hollywood actor, Burt Reynolds, died at age 82 on Sept. 6.
He was known for his roles in films such as: Deliverance (1972), The Longest Yard (1974) and the world-renowned action/comedy, Smokey and the Bandit (1977).
Hollywood stars took to Twitter to share their memories of Reynolds and how he paved the way forward for their own careers.
His representative Erik Kritzer confirmed the news. Reynolds died at the Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Fla., after suffering a heart attack.
American rapper XXXTentacion (born Jahseh Onfroy), died on June 18 at the age of 20.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office took Onfrey to the Broward Health North hospital were he later died.
Onfrey was shot multiple times in Deerfield Beach, Fla., resulting in his tragic death.
Model and actress Kim Porter, died at age 47 on Nov. 15.
She was Sean (Diddy) Combs‘ former longtime girlfriend. Together they had four children, Quincy, Christian, D’Lila Star and Jessie James.
Combs shared the news on Instagram, expressing great sadness and gratitude for the influx of support and prayers.
Porter reportedly went into cardiac arrest which resulted in her death, but her autopsy has not been publicly revealed as of this writing.
At the age of 49, Verne Troyer, died on April 21. He was best known for starring in the Austin Powers movie trilogy as Mini-Me.
Troyer was born with dwarfism, which restricted him from growing taller than two feet eight inches tall. He suffered from depression and alcoholism through much of his career.
View this post on Instagram
It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio
A statement made by his family confirmed he died in Los Angeles.
“Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside,” they wrote.
Troyer’s death was ruled a suicide by a coroner from the L.A. Country Department of Medical Examiner. An autopsy revealed his system was overloaded with alcohol, which is what ultimately killed him.
Iconic fashion designer Kate Spade died at the age of 55 on June 5.
She was found dead by a member of her housekeeping staff in her New York City apartment. Her death was ruled a suicide by hanging by Dermot Shea, the NYPD chief of detectives.
“The contents of that note as well as the physical state of the apartment and the comments of the witness lend to the credibility that it is an apparent suicide,” he said.
She is survived by husband Andy Spade — brother of comedic actor David Spade — and her sole daughter, Frances Spade.
Her husband released a public statement following her tragic death, “Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years,” he wrote. “She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives.
Best known for playing Lois Lane alongside Christopher Reeve in the ’70s and ’80s Superman movies, Canadian actor, Margot Kidder, died on May 13. She was 69 years old.
She was found unresponsive by a friend in her home in Livingston, Mon.
Although the cause of death wasn’t initially released, her representative confirmed she passed away “peacefully” in her sleep.
The Park County, Montana coroner revealed that Kidder’s death was a suicide as a result of a “self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose.”
Charlotte Rae died at the age of 92 on Aug 5. She was known for her portrayal as Edna Garrett in the television sitcoms Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.
Rae struggled with heart issues for close to three decades. She even battled pancreatic cancer.
She passed away in her home in Los Angeles after a difficult battle with bone cancer which was diagnosed in 2017.
America pop musician Devin Lima died at the age of 41 on Nov. 21. He was best known as a singer for the ’90s hip-hop trio, LFO.
LFO was most famous for its hits Summer Girls and Girl on TV.
Lima was diagnosed with stage four adrenal cancer in 2017 and died following a difficult battle with the disease.
Unfortunately, Lima was the second member of LFO to lose a battle with cancer. Bandmate Rich Cronin died as a result of leukemia in 2010.
Country legend and longtime Hee Haw host Roy Clark died on Nov, 15. He was 85 years old. He was well-known for his hit songs Thank God and Greyhound and Yesterday, When I Was Young.
His death was ruled as a result of complications from pneumonia. He died at his home in Tulsa, Okla., said publicist Jeremy Westby.
It was a huge loss for the country music scene and the music industry in general. An outpour of heartfelt messages stormed the internet on the day of his death.
Clark is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara, and their five children, Roy Jr., Michael, Terry, Susan and Diane.
Nancy Sinatra died at the age of 101 on July 13. She was best known as the first wife of the late, singing and acting icon, Frank Sinatra.
She was also mother of Nancy Sinatra, Jr., who was famous for her original country hit, These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.
Sinatra died of natural causes in her home surrounded by her family.
“My mother passed away peacefully tonight at the age of 101. She was a blessing and the light of my life,” the younger Nancy Sinatra wrote. “God speed, Momma. Thank you for everything.”
Comedian and actor Harry Anderson died on April 16 at the age of 65.
He was best known for his portrayal as Judge Harry Stone on NBC hit comedy, Night Court between 1984 and 1992.
Anderson died in his sleep in his home located in Asheville, N.C. His death was caused by a number of strokes as a result of heart disease and a lengthy battle with the flu.
He is remembered by many for his talent as a magician and his gift of comedy. He was considered one of the “funniest individuals of his time.”
Lead singer, songwriter and guitarist of The Buzzcocks, Pete Shelley, died at the age of 63 on Dec. 6. The English punk outfit was best known for their 1978 hit, Ever Fallen in Love.
Shelley’s brother Gary McNeish, confirmed his death in a Facebook statement. He died of a suspected heart attack in his home in Tallinn, Estonia.
He was an active supporter of the gay community after revealing he was bisexual. He spoke out for many who felt like they couldn’t while being involved in the hard rock and punk scene.
View this post on Instagram
Rest In Peace Pete Shelley . You truly are an inspiration to me, mike and Tre. We covered Ever fallen in love the best we could. Singles going steady was a huge record for me. Buzzcocks pretty much invented a style that would influence multiple generations of lonesome hearts and weirdos. Never shy about writing beautiful melodies into loud fast punk. You are the harmony in my head – Billie Joe
The Buzzcocks were known as a pioneer of the punk movement and inspired the likes of what it came to be in the 21st century. A number of musicians shared their stories of Shelley’s kindness and influence with the world.
Shelley is survived by his wife, Greta and his son.
English-American actor John Mahoney died at the age of 77 on Feb. 4. He was best-known as a star in the hit comedy, Frasier (1993-2004).
He played the role of Frasier’s (Kesley Grammer) father, Martin.
In the latter years of his life, Mahoney retired from television and focused on local theatre performances in Chicago.
WATCH: A look at all those who passed away this year
Mahoney’s publicist confirmed his death in the care of a Chicago hospice.
After almost a four-year battle, he had beaten stage 3 throat cancer, but passed away due to health complications.
Pawn Stars patriarch, Richard Benjamin Harrison, who was known as “The Old Man,” died at age 77 on June 25.
Harrison was surrounded by his family and died peacefully in his Las Vegas home following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.
His death was announced by son Rick Harrison on the Gold & Silver Pawn Facebook page.
“He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family,” wrote the younger Harrison. “[And] by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, voice of absolute reason.”
A tribute episode of Pawn Stars entitled A Treasure Remembered aired only a few days following Harrison’s death. It featured fan favourite clips and humorous onscreen highlights.
SpongeBob Squarepants creator Stephen Hillenburg died on Nov. 26 at the age of 57.
Hillenburg died as a result of ALS. He was originally diagnosed in March 2017 and devoted himself to continuing his work on the kids’ television show until he could no longer.
Nickelodeon announced his death in a heartfelt statement. “Steve imbued SpongeBob SquarePants with a unique sense of humour and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere,” the company wrote.
“He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family,” they added.
He devoted almost two decades to his work as a cartoon icon. He created SpongeBob and the perpetually expanding wonder of Bikini Bottom in 1999, touching the hearts of millions of children and parents worldwide with his powerful sense of humour and his “limitless power of imagination.”
American Actor Vanessa Marquez died on Aug 30 at the age of 49. She was known for a multi-episode guest role as Nurse Wendy Goldman in hospital drama show, ER.
She was shot and killed by police officers in South Pasadena, Calif., after her landlord called to them check on her welfare after multiple seizures.
Marquez pulled a BB gun on police, which they mistook for a real handgun and opened fire.
The world was furious with the law enforcement. Messages promoting mental health awareness flooded social media following the news.
The officers reportedly tried to communicate with her for 90 minutes before they called paramedics and a mental health specialist. They never arrived and she later died in a local hospital.
Rapper Craig Mack, best known for the platinum 1994 hit Flava in Ya Ear, died at age 47 on March 12.
Mack’s producer, Alvin Toney, confirmed his death after a longtime battle with heart failure. Mack passed away in a local hospital near his home in Waterboro, S.C.
An outpour of condolences came in from Twitter’s hip-hop community after learning of his death.
Mack was a religious man who stepped away from the music scene in the late ’90s. He released a compilation album in 2017 and was reportedly working on original material before passing on.
Toney said that Mack had struggled with illness for a while and said he was “prepared for whatever comes, to go home to the Lord. He was prepared to do that. He wasn’t scared. He was ready.”
The Walking Dead star, Scott Wilson, died on Oct. 6 at the age of 76. He lost his life to leukemia after a difficult battle with the disease.
Wilson was best-known as Hershel Greene on AMC’s cult zombie show between 2011 and 2014. He also played roles in more than 50 films since the late ’60s, including The Great Gatsby (1974) and Pearl Harbor (2001).
He died in Los Angeles. The ninth season premiere of The Walking Dead aired the day after his death. The creators tweeted out a message of tribute for Wilson’s family and friends to celebrate his life and legacy.
English TV host Robin Beach died at the age of 76 on Aug 24. He was best-known as the longtime host of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.
Leach’s died from complications of a stroke he had in Las Vegas. It was confirmed by his family in a brief statement.
“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had,” they wrote. “Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night.”
“Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful, they concluded.”
The well-known patriarch of the Jackson family, Joe Jackson, died on June 27. He was 89 years old.
He died in a Las Vegas hospital after suffering from terminal pancreatic cancer. He suffered many health issues in the late years of his life.
Jackson was famous for managing his musical children. He started with The Jackson 5, then went on to assist son Michael and daughter Janet in their solo endeavours.
He is survived by his wife Katherine and their children Maureen, 68, Jackie, 67, Tito, 64, Jermaine, 63, La Toya, 62, Marlon, 61, Randy, 56, and Janet, 52. Michael died at age 50 and another son, Brandon, died during childbirth in 1957.
— With files from Adam Frisk, Katie Scott and Chris Jancelewicz.
