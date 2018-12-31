Celebrities we lost in 2018

The majority of people are likely looking forward to leaving 2018 behind.

From the beginning of the year up until the very end, many celebrities and pop culture legends of the world passed away. Whether they were a part of the music industry, television or film, they all made an impact on their fans’ lives and unfortunately left them in a state of shock and grief.

These are some of the beloved figures who were sadly lost in 2018.

Famed American chef, author and Parts Unknown host Anthony Bourdain, died at the age of 61 on June 8.

Bourdain took his own life in a hotel room in Kaysersberg. He was found unresponsive by his close friend and French chef, Eric Ripert.

French prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny revealed there were no traces of narcotics, medication or alcohol in his system.

Thousands took to social media to share their memories with Bourdain. Many added on with local suicide prevention lines, urging supporters to seek help when necessary.

Gutted to hear we’ve lost @Bourdain. If you are ever feeling alone, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1 (800) 273-8255. — Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) June 8, 2018

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

"As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind,however small.And in return,life-and travel-leaves marks on you. Most of the time, those marks-on your body or on your heart-are beautiful.Often, though, they hurt." -Anthony Bourdain pic.twitter.com/xSLIGLTXVN — Nomiki Konst 🌹 (@NomikiKonst) June 8, 2018

Stan Lee, the legendary comic book creator of some of Marvel’s most iconic heroes, including Spiderman, The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man, died on Nov. 12 at the age of 95.

Lee inspired the likes of millions throughout his life by interacting with his fans and treating them as if they were his own close friends.

Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

He was a kindhearted man and cared deeply for those who supported and surrounded him.

Lee faced many underlying health issues during a difficult battle with pneumonia. He was rushed to the hospital in the morning and died shortly after suffering cardiac arrest.

Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee’s daughter, Joan Lee, announced’s Lee death at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

American rapper and record producer Mac Miller (born Malcolm James McCormick) died on Sept. 7 at the age of 26.

He was found unresponsive at his San Fernando Valley home by a friend and was pronounced dead at the scene by local authorities.

Miller’s cause of death was declared an accidental drug overdose. In November, the L.A. County Coroners Office released a toxicology report, revealing that a combination of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol were found in his system.

Messages of condolences poured out over Twitter following the news of his death.

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

The Swimming rapper was known for his music, generosity and kindheartedness as a reigning hip-hop artist in modern contemporary music.

The best-known theoretical physicist and author of our time, Stephen Hawking, died at the age of 76 on March 14.

He lived with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) for more than 55 years before it eventually took his life. According to his family, he died peacefully at his home in Cambridge, England.

Hawking was diagnosed with ALS at the age of 21 and led a very successful life even with the malicious disease’s presence. The world was struck with grief after the loss of such a great mind.

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5 — NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2018

Hawking was married with children, continued his work as a physicist, educator and publisher, and even made a number of celebrity cameos on television and film throughout his life.

Aretha Franklin, the American Queen of Soul, passed away in August. She was 76 years old.

She was known and loved for 1960 classics such as I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You) and Respect.

A pancreatic neuroendocrine tumour took her life on Aug. 16. She died in her home with close friends and family by her side. She struggled with her health starting in 2010 when she was diagnosed with cancer.

Condolences started pouring in on Twitter once news of her passing spread.

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

The iconic women’s and civil rights activist performed her final show at Elton John’s 25th anniversary gala on Nov. 7, in New York City.

Swedish producer and DJ Tom Bergling (best known as Avicii), died on April 20 at the age of 28.

After released two albums, four EPs and a variety of remixes and singles, Avicii retired from touring in 2016.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

He suffered from a number of different mental health issues and decided to focus on making music to avoid the stress of the spotlight when playing live.

The death was ruled a suicide. He reportedly died of blood loss after suffering self-inflicted wounds. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman.

At a loss for words…Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018

Dolores O’Riordan, the Irish lead singer of The Cranberries and the performer behind classic songs such as Zombie and Linger, died on Jan. 15 at the age of 46.

Natalie Smart, an officer at the scene, found her submerged in a bath in a Park Lane Hilton Hotel room. “I saw Mrs. O’Riordan submerged in the bath with her nose and mouth fully under the water,” she said in an inquest at Westminster Coroner’s Court.

It was confirmed that O’Riordan died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication. It was a tragic accident.

Fellow Irish singer, Hozier, paid tribute in a written statement. “My first time hearing Dolores O’Riordan’s voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock,” he said.

“I’d never heard somebody use their instrument in that way,” he added. “Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family.”

Legendary ’70s and ’80s Hollywood actor, Burt Reynolds, died at age 82 on Sept. 6.

He was known for his roles in films such as: Deliverance (1972), The Longest Yard (1974) and the world-renowned action/comedy, Smokey and the Bandit (1977).

Hollywood stars took to Twitter to share their memories of Reynolds and how he paved the way forward for their own careers.

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go… https://t.co/jaMZjJA4e8 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 6, 2018

His representative Erik Kritzer confirmed the news. Reynolds died at the Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Fla., after suffering a heart attack.

American rapper XXXTentacion (born Jahseh Onfroy), died on June 18 at the age of 20.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office took Onfrey to the Broward Health North hospital were he later died.

I was so inspired by XXX music, the way he had no boundaries on his sound and could adapt from one genre to the next is so rare in this day and age. I believe some of the best art comes from some of the most tortured souls, and all demons aside, nobody deserves to die young 💔 — J (@JackJ) June 19, 2018

Onfrey was shot multiple times in Deerfield Beach, Fla., resulting in his tragic death.

Model and actress Kim Porter, died at age 47 on Nov. 15.

She was Sean (Diddy) Combs‘ former longtime girlfriend. Together they had four children, Quincy, Christian, D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

Combs shared the news on Instagram, expressing great sadness and gratitude for the influx of support and prayers.

Porter reportedly went into cardiac arrest which resulted in her death, but her autopsy has not been publicly revealed as of this writing.

At the age of 49, Verne Troyer, died on April 21. He was best known for starring in the Austin Powers movie trilogy as Mini-Me.

Troyer was born with dwarfism, which restricted him from growing taller than two feet eight inches tall. He suffered from depression and alcoholism through much of his career.

A statement made by his family confirmed he died in Los Angeles.

“Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside,” they wrote.

Troyer’s death was ruled a suicide by a coroner from the L.A. Country Department of Medical Examiner. An autopsy revealed his system was overloaded with alcohol, which is what ultimately killed him.

Iconic fashion designer Kate Spade died at the age of 55 on June 5.

She was found dead by a member of her housekeeping staff in her New York City apartment. Her death was ruled a suicide by hanging by Dermot Shea, the NYPD chief of detectives.

“The contents of that note as well as the physical state of the apartment and the comments of the witness lend to the credibility that it is an apparent suicide,” he said.

She is survived by husband Andy Spade — brother of comedic actor David Spade — and her sole daughter, Frances Spade.

Her husband released a public statement following her tragic death, “Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years,” he wrote. “She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives.

Best known for playing Lois Lane alongside Christopher Reeve in the ’70s and ’80s Superman movies, Canadian actor, Margot Kidder, died on May 13. She was 69 years old.

She was found unresponsive by a friend in her home in Livingston, Mon.

Although the cause of death wasn’t initially released, her representative confirmed she passed away “peacefully” in her sleep.

The Reeve Family and Foundation are deeply saddened by the loss of Margot Kidder. Fly high, our friend, shine bright. #Superman pic.twitter.com/EYWWevThQN — Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation (@ReeveFoundation) May 14, 2018

On-screen she was magic.

Off-screen she was one of the kindest, sweetest, most caring woman I've ever known.

I'll miss you #MargoKidder.

Your legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/UBlbszEIhb — MarkHoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) May 14, 2018

The Park County, Montana coroner revealed that Kidder’s death was a suicide as a result of a “self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose.”

Charlotte Rae died at the age of 92 on Aug 5. She was known for her portrayal as Edna Garrett in the television sitcoms Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.

Rae struggled with heart issues for close to three decades. She even battled pancreatic cancer.

She passed away in her home in Los Angeles after a difficult battle with bone cancer which was diagnosed in 2017.

America pop musician Devin Lima died at the age of 41 on Nov. 21. He was best known as a singer for the ’90s hip-hop trio, LFO.

LFO was most famous for its hits Summer Girls and Girl on TV.

Lima was diagnosed with stage four adrenal cancer in 2017 and died following a difficult battle with the disease.

Hearts are heavy today hearing of the passing of Devin Lima. It doesn’t seem so long ago when we ran in the same circles and we know you fought cancer bravely. Rest in peace. — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) November 21, 2018

Unfortunately, Lima was the second member of LFO to lose a battle with cancer. Bandmate Rich Cronin died as a result of leukemia in 2010.

Country legend and longtime Hee Haw host Roy Clark died on Nov, 15. He was 85 years old. He was well-known for his hit songs Thank God and Greyhound and Yesterday, When I Was Young.

His death was ruled as a result of complications from pneumonia. He died at his home in Tulsa, Okla., said publicist Jeremy Westby.

It was a huge loss for the country music scene and the music industry in general. An outpour of heartfelt messages stormed the internet on the day of his death.

RIP ROY CLARK pic.twitter.com/YD5Dr0enlv — Pat Metheny (@PatMetheny) November 17, 2018

RT BSmile: RIP Roy Clark – Here's part of his masterful guitar performance from a classic episode of "The Odd Couple" pic.twitter.com/4lQdtlDM3y — Mr. Rahynes (@Mr_Rahynes) November 15, 2018

Clark is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara, and their five children, Roy Jr., Michael, Terry, Susan and Diane.

Nancy Sinatra died at the age of 101 on July 13. She was best known as the first wife of the late, singing and acting icon, Frank Sinatra.

She was also mother of Nancy Sinatra, Jr., who was famous for her original country hit, These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.

My sister and I thank you all for your very thoughtful messages of condolence. Our mother was a fighter until the end when her brave, loving heart gave out. She is survived by her sister, her daughters, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She made a difference. pic.twitter.com/oaYS2vHHDm — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) July 14, 2018

Sinatra died of natural causes in her home surrounded by her family.

“My mother passed away peacefully tonight at the age of 101. She was a blessing and the light of my life,” the younger Nancy Sinatra wrote. “God speed, Momma. Thank you for everything.”

Comedian and actor Harry Anderson died on April 16 at the age of 65.

He was best known for his portrayal as Judge Harry Stone on NBC hit comedy, Night Court between 1984 and 1992.

Anderson died in his sleep in his home located in Asheville, N.C. His death was caused by a number of strokes as a result of heart disease and a lengthy battle with the flu.

I interviewed Harry Anderson when I was 15 years old and he was so kind, and frank and hilarious. The interview is in my book Sick In The Head. He was a one of a kind talent who made millions so happy. https://t.co/0ksw4WKvxB — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 16, 2018

He is remembered by many for his talent as a magician and his gift of comedy. He was considered one of the “funniest individuals of his time.”

Lead singer, songwriter and guitarist of The Buzzcocks, Pete Shelley, died at the age of 63 on Dec. 6. The English punk outfit was best known for their 1978 hit, Ever Fallen in Love.

Shelley’s brother Gary McNeish, confirmed his death in a Facebook statement. He died of a suspected heart attack in his home in Tallinn, Estonia.

He was an active supporter of the gay community after revealing he was bisexual. He spoke out for many who felt like they couldn’t while being involved in the hard rock and punk scene.

The Buzzcocks were known as a pioneer of the punk movement and inspired the likes of what it came to be in the 21st century. A number of musicians shared their stories of Shelley’s kindness and influence with the world.

Shelley is survived by his wife, Greta and his son.

English-American actor John Mahoney died at the age of 77 on Feb. 4. He was best-known as a star in the hit comedy, Frasier (1993-2004).

He played the role of Frasier’s (Kesley Grammer) father, Martin.

One of my favorite actors, John Mahoney who played Marty Crane on Frasier, died today. He was 37 when he quit a job he hated and started acting.

Let his story be a lesson: It's NEVER too late to pursue your dreams. pic.twitter.com/l1Mm2RIW8d — MatPat (@MatPatGT) February 6, 2018

In the latter years of his life, Mahoney retired from television and focused on local theatre performances in Chicago.

Mahoney’s publicist confirmed his death in the care of a Chicago hospice.

After almost a four-year battle, he had beaten stage 3 throat cancer, but passed away due to health complications.

Pawn Stars patriarch, Richard Benjamin Harrison, who was known as “The Old Man,” died at age 77 on June 25.

Harrison was surrounded by his family and died peacefully in his Las Vegas home following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.

His death was announced by son Rick Harrison on the Gold & Silver Pawn Facebook page.

“He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family,” wrote the younger Harrison. “[And] by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, voice of absolute reason.”

A tribute episode of Pawn Stars entitled A Treasure Remembered aired only a few days following Harrison’s death. It featured fan favourite clips and humorous onscreen highlights.

SpongeBob Squarepants creator Stephen Hillenburg died on Nov. 26 at the age of 57.

Hillenburg died as a result of ALS. He was originally diagnosed in March 2017 and devoted himself to continuing his work on the kids’ television show until he could no longer.

Nickelodeon announced his death in a heartfelt statement. “Steve imbued SpongeBob SquarePants with a unique sense of humour and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere,” the company wrote.

“He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family,” they added.

One more for Stephen Hillenburg today. I wanted a Krabby Patty SO badly as a kid. pic.twitter.com/WS5eQPu9MV — Kirsten Shiel (@KirstenShielART) November 28, 2018

Thank you for showing us it's okay to be yourself. Even if you are just a kid, or a goofball, or a wing nut, or a Knucklehead McSpazatron. pic.twitter.com/IM5lz5qicp — Barb Kalustian (@bobbinskydraws) November 28, 2018

He devoted almost two decades to his work as a cartoon icon. He created SpongeBob and the perpetually expanding wonder of Bikini Bottom in 1999, touching the hearts of millions of children and parents worldwide with his powerful sense of humour and his “limitless power of imagination.”

American Actor Vanessa Marquez died on Aug 30 at the age of 49. She was known for a multi-episode guest role as Nurse Wendy Goldman in hospital drama show, ER.

She was shot and killed by police officers in South Pasadena, Calif., after her landlord called to them check on her welfare after multiple seizures.

Marquez pulled a BB gun on police, which they mistook for a real handgun and opened fire.

The world was furious with the law enforcement. Messages promoting mental health awareness flooded social media following the news.

Apparently, it's police procedure to take 90 minutes to provoke a violent reaction from the mentally ill in order to execute them. #VanessaMarquez — Greg (@GregoryHStrong) September 1, 2018

rest in peace lil Ana Delgado #vanessamarquez

& for the ignorance from my state saying she was stupid, she had a seizure/not in her right mind. not justifying, but how stupid are you?

grew up on this movie💔#standanddeliver pic.twitter.com/itue0iD5K9 — Nopety (@Nopety2) August 31, 2018

The officers reportedly tried to communicate with her for 90 minutes before they called paramedics and a mental health specialist. They never arrived and she later died in a local hospital.

Rapper Craig Mack, best known for the platinum 1994 hit Flava in Ya Ear, died at age 47 on March 12.

Mack’s producer, Alvin Toney, confirmed his death after a longtime battle with heart failure. Mack passed away in a local hospital near his home in Waterboro, S.C.

An outpour of condolences came in from Twitter’s hip-hop community after learning of his death.

#CraigMack killed the 90s with 1 song and 1 remix. 👂🏽. Untouchable. RIP. — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 13, 2018

Rest in power Craig. May the almighty embrace your soul & lift up your family and friends. it was a pleasure to know you & rock with you. You $tepped away from the game & did it your way.. I always respected that.#RIPCraigMack — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) March 13, 2018

Mack was a religious man who stepped away from the music scene in the late ’90s. He released a compilation album in 2017 and was reportedly working on original material before passing on.

Toney said that Mack had struggled with illness for a while and said he was “prepared for whatever comes, to go home to the Lord. He was prepared to do that. He wasn’t scared. He was ready.”

The Walking Dead star, Scott Wilson, died on Oct. 6 at the age of 76. He lost his life to leukemia after a difficult battle with the disease.

Wilson was best-known as Hershel Greene on AMC’s cult zombie show between 2011 and 2014. He also played roles in more than 50 films since the late ’60s, including The Great Gatsby (1974) and Pearl Harbor (2001).

He died in Los Angeles. The ninth season premiere of The Walking Dead aired the day after his death. The creators tweeted out a message of tribute for Wilson’s family and friends to celebrate his life and legacy.

Tonight's episode of #TalkingDead and the Season 9 #TWD pre-show were recorded at an earlier date, before the unfortunate passing of Scott Wilson (Hershel Greene on #TWD). Our hearts go out to Scott's family, friends, cast-mates, and fans. pic.twitter.com/KOB3HlWCs8 — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) October 8, 2018

Today we lost one of the finest human beings myself and so many others have ever known. Scott Wilson was pure love, kindness, elegance & grace. He had the ability to make me smile on the darkest of days. He was pure LOVE. I will miss him for the rest of my life. #RIPScottWilson pic.twitter.com/21ktM5WeCW — Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) October 7, 2018

English TV host Robin Beach died at the age of 76 on Aug 24. He was best-known as the longtime host of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.

Leach’s died from complications of a stroke he had in Las Vegas. It was confirmed by his family in a brief statement.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had,” they wrote. “Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night.”

“Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful, they concluded.”

The well-known patriarch of the Jackson family, Joe Jackson, died on June 27. He was 89 years old.

He died in a Las Vegas hospital after suffering from terminal pancreatic cancer. He suffered many health issues in the late years of his life.

Jackson was famous for managing his musical children. He started with The Jackson 5, then went on to assist son Michael and daughter Janet in their solo endeavours.

He is survived by his wife Katherine and their children Maureen, 68, Jackie, 67, Tito, 64, Jermaine, 63, La Toya, 62, Marlon, 61, Randy, 56, and Janet, 52. Michael died at age 50 and another son, Brandon, died during childbirth in 1957.

