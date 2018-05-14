Margot Kidder dead: Lois Lane actor dies at 69

Margot Kidder, the actor best known for playing Lois Lane in the ’70s and ’80s Superman movies alongside Christopher Reeve, died on Sunday. She was 69 years old.

The cause of her death is unknown. A spokesperson at Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Mont. confirmed Kidder’s death.

Kidder was born in Yellowknife, N.W.T. on Oct. 17, 1948, one of five children. (Her sister, Annie Kidder, works for Canadian registered charity People for Education.) She travelled a lot as a child because of her father’s job, and spent a few years as a child in Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador.

She catapulted to fame for her performance as a journalist and Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane, in 1978’s Superman.

