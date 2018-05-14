Pauley Perrette hints at physical abuse, bullying on set of ‘NCIS’

Pauley Perrette‘s final NCIS episode as beloved character Abby Sciuto just aired last week, and already the actor is publicly hinting at possible reasons for her departure.

Perrette, 49, starred on NCIS for 15 seasons, and has never stated exactly why she left the show.

READ MORE: Seann William Scott to replace Clayne Crawford after ‘Lethal Weapon’ firing

On May 13, Perrette posted a series of cryptic tweets, referring to “multiple physical assaults” and “bullying.” Though she didn’t state any accusations outright, she also made reference to a “machine keeping [her] silent.”

I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don't know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said) — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

Maybe I'm wrong for not "spilling the beans" Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime. I'm… Just… ? — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

There is a "machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity "machine". No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

I've been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

The Twitter rant begins with Perrette discussing some tabloid articles about her — it’s unclear which ones — but the actor seems to be saying that she somehow suffered abuse during her time on the show. Whether she was subjected to harm in her personal or professional life also isn’t specified, though her mention of her “crew, jobs and so many people” seems to indicate the set of NCIS itself rather than any relationship issues.

There have been rumours of a clash between Perrette and former NCIS costar Mark Harmon, who supposedly brought his rescue dog on-set despite its vicious past; the dog bit a crew member in October 2016, resulting in the need for stitches. Harmon’s disregard for other people reportedly perturbed Perrette, but this has not been confirmed as the cause for her Twitter messages or her departure.

READ MORE: Who’s the most popular Royal of them all? This Ipsos poll has the answer

Despite Perrette taking a new path in her life, she was still upset that she was leaving the role, as she told CBS News.

“It makes me sad to imagine a world without Abby in it,” Perrette said. “It really makes me sad.”

The show has seen many cast departures over the last few seasons: Cote de Pablo (Ziva David) left NCIS at the beginning of Season 11, Michael Weatherly (Anthony DiNozzo) left to star in Bull at the end of Season 13 and Jennifer Esposito (Alexandra Quinn) only starred on the show for one year.

WATCH BELOW: Pauley Perrette discusses attack on her by homeless man

“We’ve known for some time this would be Pauley’s final season on NCIS and have been working toward a special sendoff. From day one, she has brought incredible passion and specificity to the role. Abby is a character that inspires millions of fans around the world, and all of us at NCIS are appreciative of Pauley for portraying her,” said NCIS executive producers George Schenck and Frank Cardea in a statement.

Neither U.S. broadcasting network CBS or Perrette has revealed the exact reason for her departure from NCIS, though when she announced in October of last year that she’d be leaving, she reiterated that it had nothing to do with any relationship breakdown between her and CBS.

‘NCIS’ airs on Global on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.