Pauley Perrette’s Abby takes final bow on ‘NCIS’

Warning: This story contains spoilers about the May 8 episode of NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service)

After 15 seasons on NCIS, the long-running crime drama, Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, has officially left.

Perrette’s exit from the series was announced in October 2017, but her character Abby’s fate was left in question at the end of last week’s episode after she and Clayton Reeves (played by Duane Henry) were confronted by a gun-wielding thief.

At the beginning of Tuesday’s episode, viewers learned that Abby was in serious condition, having suffered a pierced artery after being shot in the chest. Reeves died from his injuries.

Abby’s co-workers stayed on the case as she struggled to come out of a coma, figuring out that Abby had been targeted by a person who she helped put in jail years ago.

When Abby woke up, she helped her co-workers crack the case further, leading them directly to the person responsible. The man was named Robert King — an antagonist from a previous season of NCIS.

After King was placed back behind bars, Abby told her co-workers she intended to leave NCIS to carry through the philanthropic aspirations of Reeves, who died trying to save her.

“Clay died saving my life, and I owe him a debt and I intend to see it through,” she said. “Clay always wanted to start a charity in honour of his mom and since he’s not here to make that happen, I will. I know you may not understand, but it’s something I have to do — and not just for him but for me.”

The unit’s leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) was not there for her announcement, so she told him her plans in a letter.

“Hey Gibbs, you’re probably wondering what’s with the retro communication. Truth is, I chickened out. I was afraid if you asked me to stay, I might waver,” she wrote. “There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you. When I think back on when things in my life got difficult, you were always there to tell me that it would be OK. And it would be because you would make it OK. But Gibbs, Reeves is gone and it’s not something anyone can fix. Not even you.”

“I hope you know what you mean to me, Gibbs — every moment, every lesson, every hug, I’m thankful for it all,” she concluded.

After Perrette’s exit from the crime drama, the only original cast members left on the show are Harmon, David McCallum, Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen.

Perrette and many of her co-stars — both current and former cast members of NCIS — took to social media to post tributes for Abby’s final episode.

We say goodbye to our @PauleyP … her final farewell episode is tonight at 8pm on @CBS #NCIS BRING THE TISSUES!

Dear Pauley, you were a light and made me feel like family from the first day and everyday for the last two years.. love you sis! pic.twitter.com/BPVdxEH5V5 — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) May 8, 2018

Love you @PauleyP. Thanks for the last decade and a half. Gonna miss you a bunch. pic.twitter.com/qoC4SlgIb0 — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) May 9, 2018

What a great performance tonight by @PauleyP … pic.twitter.com/WNXxdthF3J — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) May 9, 2018

@PauleyP I’ll miss you so on @NCIS_CBS. Last show tonight at 8. Thanks for the laughter and your beautiful smile. Looking forward to your next venture. Don’t be a stranger! 💗❤️❤️ you!! pic.twitter.com/9sHYdHPAr8 — Pat Harvey (@Patharveynews) May 8, 2018

Tune in tomorrow for Abby's final episode of #NCIS. This was a difficult script to write, and while saying goodbye to a character is never easy, I'm so proud of how this episode turned out. Be sure to check it out! https://t.co/cqOlMfdjm2 — Jennifer Corbett (@JenniferCorbett) May 7, 2018

Ok east coast, Abby’s final #NCIS episode starts in 15 minutes. Please everyone watch. I’ve got two boxes of tissues. #GoodbyeAbby pic.twitter.com/TCprmLJwz1 — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 8, 2018

Thank You! This is another #GoodbyeAbby video from fans literally around the world. Thank you, So sweet. Much love! https://t.co/PieF6D49sD — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 8, 2018

Many fans of the show took to social media to tweet about Perrette’s exit.

If you haven’t watched #NCIS the last 15 years, tonight won’t make sense to many viewers. Abby has touched all of our hearts since day one. She will be missed. So many flashbacks already in a 1/2 hour and the heart does not want to bid farewell but we must: #GoodbyeAbby — Suzanne Gest (@lisurfgirl12) May 9, 2018

Thank you @PauleyP for giving me one of the most amazing women to grow up alongside. From 2-18, Abby has always been my version of Wonder Woman.

I love you. 💕 #NCIS #GoodbyeAbby pic.twitter.com/x9RzOG8TEu — Carissa Ann ❤️ (@CarissaAnn_) May 9, 2018

“I’ve never been more proud to call you my friend until now” – @SeanHMurray, I’m way beyond ugly crying now… #NCIS #GoodbyeAbby https://t.co/FfqZWXgmYO — Mariah Keener (@MariahKeener) May 9, 2018

Thank you @PauleyP for your incredible work + thank you @NCIS_CBS for giving her a platform for the past 16 years ❤️🙌🏽 #NCIS #GoodbyeAbby pic.twitter.com/HtbSC3hJou — Mariah Keener (@MariahKeener) May 9, 2018

I will be sooo sad to say #GoodbyeAbby It has been such a pleasure watching you give her life these 14 years. I wish you all the best but I will miss her… pic.twitter.com/IqFcTwMLZv — Krisanne Krieg (@KrisanneKrieg) May 7, 2018

I watched the first ten minutes of this @NCIS_CBS episode and I'm already crying. #GoodbyeAbby — Ashley MM Simpson (@AshMichelleSims) May 9, 2018

While the minutes pass I prepare myself for the loss of one incredible actress. She has lit up our screens for 15 years and will continue to impact our lives for years to come. We will miss her immensely. 💔#thankyouabby #goodbyeabby @NCIS_CBS @PauleyP — Bethany Lord (@Lordwriter_) May 9, 2018

Despite Perrette taking a new path in her life, she’s still upset that she’s leaving the role, as she told CBS News.

“It makes me sad to imagine a world without Abby in it,” Perrette said. “It really makes me sad.”

“We’ve known for some time this would be Pauley’s final season on NCIS and have been working toward a special sendoff. From day one, she has brought incredible passion and specificity to the role. Abby is a character that inspires millions of fans around the world, and all of us at NCIS are appreciative of Pauley for portraying her,” said NCIS executive producers George Schenck and Frank Cardea in a statement.

‘NCIS’ airs on Global on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

—With files from Chris Jancelewicz