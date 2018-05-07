Pauley Perrette warns fans about her farewell ‘NCIS’ episode: ‘I’m so worried about you guys’

Attention NCIS fans: Pauley Perrette, who plays polarizing character Abby Sciuto on the police procedural TV series, is warning viewers that her character’s final episode is going to be a hard one to watch.

Abby’s last episode airs on Tuesday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global, and she’s gearing up fans to prepare for what sounds like a heartbreaking moment (or several). She posted to Twitter on Monday morning to warn the NCIS fandom.



Story continues below I'm so worried about you guys for Tuesdays episode of the #GoodbyeAbby

It's sad, But I hope hope hope you will all watch. I Want the world to watch. I did my best work for you. And TONS of flashbacks. Everyone is there. Love you! Get everyone to watch please. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 7, 2018

After a whopping 15 years on the show, 49-year-old Perrette announced she’d be leaving the popular series in October of last year. She didn’t provide a reason but reiterated that it has nothing to do with any relationship breakdown between her and the U.S. broadcasting network, CBS.

At this point, she’s one of only three original cast members remaining. Perrette has been with NCIS since it began in 2003, playing the upbeat, “Goth” forensic specialist Abby Sciuto.

READ MORE: Ken Jeong jumps off stage mid-performance to help woman having seizure

Last week’s episode of NCIS ended on a cliffhanger, with Abby and Clayton Reeves (Duane Henry) being mugged at gunpoint. The last thing viewers heard was a gunshot ringing out as Abby tried to calm down the mugger.

WATCH: NCIS actress Pauley Perrette discusses attack on her by homeless man in 2015

Trailers for Perrette’s last episode seem to show she was shot, as she’s seen being rushed into a hospital and lying unconscious.

“How could this happen?” Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) asks in the trailer. “Can anyone explain that to me?”

“I know I let you down, Abs,” Gibbs (Mark Harmon) says. “I said that I would always keep you safe.”

McGee (Sean Murray) cryptically adds, “The outlook’s not so good.”

Get your tissues ready, fans. It looks like Abby may be at death’s door.

Despite Perrette taking a new path in her life, she’s still upset that she’s leaving the role, as she told CBS News.

READ MORE: Lady Antebellum botches national anthem, forgets lyrics mid-performance

“It makes me sad to imagine a world without Abby in it,” Perrette said. “It really makes me sad.”

The show has seen many cast departures over the last few seasons: Cote de Pablo (Ziva David) left NCIS at the beginning of Season 11, Michael Weatherly (Anthony DiNozzo) left to star in Bull at the end of Season 13 and Jennifer Esposito (Alexandra Quinn) only starred on the show for one year.

“We’ve known for some time this would be Pauley’s final season on NCIS and have been working toward a special sendoff. From day one, she has brought incredible passion and specificity to the role. Abby is a character that inspires millions of fans around the world, and all of us at NCIS are appreciative of Pauley for portraying her,” said NCIS executive producers George Schenck and Frank Cardea in a statement.

‘NCIS’ airs on Global on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.