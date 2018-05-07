Lady Antebellum botches national anthem, forgets lyrics mid-performance

Lady Antebellum became the latest musicians to mess up the national anthem on Saturday as band member Charles Kelley accidentally jumped a line during their performance.

The group, which also consists of Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, took the stage before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets, who ended up winning 6-2.

Despite the trio starting off well, Kelley jumped to the “were so gallantly streaming” line, missing the first part of the lyric.

The musician immediately realized his mistake, but the group, with a little help from the enthusiastic crowd, managed to recover quickly and made it through to the end of the song.

Lady Antebellum even took to Twitter after the game to poke fun at the whole thing, with Kelley posing for a snap with his head in his hands.

Welp. We’re human too y’all 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♂️ We’re still rooting for ya Preds!!! #smashville pic.twitter.com/0fWw5EqV8R — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) May 6, 2018

The band got a mixed reaction on social media after their performance, with some insisting that these things happen, while others blasted them for not knowing the words to The Star-Spangled Banner.

See some of the response below:

What the hell? You people don't know the words to the National Anthem? Give me a break! — LadyINTJ (@PhoenixDefends) May 7, 2018

Unbelievable. Next time please let Americans (celebrity or not) to sing our National Anthem. There is NO excuse that 3 grown up adults can't sing our anthem. 👎👎👎 — MAGA2020 (@MAGA_in_2020) May 7, 2018

Yes, we are all human. Fortunately not all of us are "I forgot" the National Anthem STUPID!!!!!!! — Robert Garcia (@rcgracia06) May 7, 2018