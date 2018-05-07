Ken Jeong jumps off stage mid-performance to help woman having seizure

It looks like Community actor Ken Jeong is putting his medical degree to good use.

The comedian’s training came in handy Saturday when an audience member began having a seizure while Jeong was performing at the Stand Up Live comedy club in Phoenix, Ariz.

The actor’s representative, Michelle Margolis, confirmed reports that the 48-year-old Jeong and an emergency medical technician in the audience helped the woman until paramedics arrived. She regained consciousness and was taken to a hospital.

Heather Holmberg, an audience member, wrote about the incident on Twitter.

@kenjeong at Stand Up Live! A woman had a medical emergency during the show. Ken thinks its heckling, when people are asking for his help. He jumps off stage to assist. An EMT helped, too. Then on with the show! Great night! He is gracious and grateful…AND flipping funny! pic.twitter.com/G0nMWb5wMM — Heather Holmberg (@TippedHatEnt) May 6, 2018

“A woman had a medical emergency during the show. Ken thinks its heckling, when people are asking for his help. He jumps off stage to assist. An EMT helped, too. Then on with the show! Great night! He is gracious and grateful…AND flipping funny!” she wrote.

As of this writing, there was no immediate word on the woman’s identity or condition. Following the incident, Jeong returned to the stage and finished his set.

Jeong began his career as a medical doctor, and is currently licensed as a physician and surgeon in California. He does not practise medicine.

Jeong has also appeared in The Hangover movie franchise and short-lived TV series Dr. Ken.

— With files from The Associated Press