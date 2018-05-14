Who’s the most popular Royal of them all?: Ipsos poll

It turns out that Canadians are quite enamoured with Prince Harry and the Queen.

According to an Ipsos poll, Harry and Queen Elizabeth are the most popular members of the Royal family to Canadians, followed by The Duchess of Cambridge (formerly Kate Middleton) and The Duke of Cambridge (Prince William).



Despite the deluge of coverage about the royal wedding, only three in 10 Canadians are interested in actually watching the May 19 nuptials.

(Check out the poll results in the video, above.)

—

These are some of the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted between March 23 and April 6, 2018 in 28 countries around the world. These are the specific Canadian results. For this survey, an international sample of approximately 20,000 adults age 18-64 in the U.S. and Canada were interviewed online. An approximate sample of 1000+ individuals were questioned via the Ipsos Online Panel in Canada. Weighting was then employed to balance demographics to ensure that the sample’s composition reflects that of the adult population according to Census data and to provide results intended to approximate the sample universe. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ±3.5 percentage points where the sample is 1,000+.