Seann William Scott to replace Clayne Crawford after ‘Lethal Weapon’ firing

Lethal Weapon viewers can say goodbye to Clayne Crawford and hello to Seann William Scott.

According to a press release from Fox, the network’s TV reboot of the Mel Gibson-Danny Glover buddy-cop film franchise has been renewed for a third season, with the American Pie alum added to the cast to replace Clayne Crawford, who was fired from the show over unspecified abusive behaviour on the set.

READ MORE: Clayne Crawford fired over bad behaviour, ‘Lethal Weapon’ role to be recast if series renewed

Star Damon Wayans (who plays Det. Murtaugh, the role made famous by Danny Glover in the films) will be joined by Scott, who will play “a new character who folds into a partnership” with Wayans’ character.

“Seann is a fantastic addition to this already amazing cast,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn in the announcement. “Lethal Weapon is packed with action, drama and pure fun and we can’t wait to see Damon and Seann together on screen. Matt Miller, his incredible team and everyone at Warner Bros. have been tremendous partners, and we’re thrilled to bring this show back for another season.”

READ MORE: Clayne Crawford apologizes for behaviour on set: ‘I love, respect, and care for my crew and cast’

News of Crawford’s firing was announced on Wednesday, and followed reports that the 40-year-old actor had been disciplined for unspecified bad behaviour, including “emotional abuse” and “creating a hostile environment.”

Crawford broke his silence on Instagram, pairing a sombre-looking photo with a relatively enthusiastic caption.

“To my cast and crew — CONGRATULATIONS on season 3! To the Fans — Thank you for the overwhelming support and love,” he wrote. “Riggs was a dream role and the experience will live with me forever. My heart is full. Good Luck next season!”

Prior to being fired, Crawford issued an apology and offered his side of the story, claiming he was reprimanded because he “reacted with anger to working conditions that did not feel safe,” and revealed he was forced to undergo “studio-appointed therapy.”