Drake announces 41-date tour with Migos

Drake is going on tour and he’s bringing Takeoff, Offset and Quavo with him.
The 31-year-old announced the Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour on Monday. Drake will be joined by Walk It Talk It and Versace collaborators Migos and special guests on the North American leg through the summer and fall.
The 41-date tour starts July 26 in Salt Lake City.
Canadian tour dates include: a show in Woodbridge, Ont. ,on June 7; two stops in Toronto at the Air Canada Centre on Aug. 10 and 11; Montreal on Sept. 4; two shows in Vancouver on Nov. 3 and 4; and Edmonton on Nov. 6.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 18 here, with American Express card members getting early access beginning on Tuesday (May 15) at 10 a.m. through Thursday (May 17) at 10 p.m.
Drake has released the singles God’s Plan and Nice For What ahead of his anticipated fifth studio album Scorpion.
Many fans of Drake and Migos took to Twitter to explain that they weren’t ready for the surprise announcement.
Drake and Migos’ Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour Dates
July 26 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 28 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
July 31 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
August 1 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
August 10 – Toronto, Ont. @ Air Canada Centre
August 11 – Toronto, Ont. @ Air Canada Centre
August 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
August 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
August 18 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
August 24 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
August 25 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
August 30 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @Barclays Center
August 31 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
September 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
September 7 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
September 8 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
September 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
September 13 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
September 15 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Centre
September 18 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
September 21 – Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena
September 22 – Miami, Fla. @AmericanAirlines Arena
September 24 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
September 26 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
September 29 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
September 30 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
October 5 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 6 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
October 12 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center
October 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center
October 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
October 17 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
October 26 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
October 27 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
November 1 – Seattle, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
November 3 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
November 4 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
November 6 – Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
November 16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Philips Arena
November 17 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Philips Arena
