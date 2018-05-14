Drake announces 41-date tour with Migos

Drake is going on tour and he’s bringing Takeoff, Offset and Quavo with him.

The 31-year-old announced the Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour on Monday. Drake will be joined by Walk It Talk It and Versace collaborators Migos and special guests on the North American leg through the summer and fall.

Aubrey & The Three Amigos.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday https://t.co/NzxCT5F37t pic.twitter.com/ibDsMRtGkb — Drizzy (@Drake) May 14, 2018

The 41-date tour starts July 26 in Salt Lake City.

Canadian tour dates include: a show in Woodbridge, Ont. ,on June 7; two stops in Toronto at the Air Canada Centre on Aug. 10 and 11; Montreal on Sept. 4; two shows in Vancouver on Nov. 3 and 4; and Edmonton on Nov. 6.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 18 here, with American Express card members getting early access beginning on Tuesday (May 15) at 10 a.m. through Thursday (May 17) at 10 p.m.

Drake has released the singles God’s Plan and Nice For What ahead of his anticipated fifth studio album Scorpion.

Many fans of Drake and Migos took to Twitter to explain that they weren’t ready for the surprise announcement.

shook lol i don’t even have 4 quarters in my wallet. i’m broke. i wasn’t prepared for this. tragic. and i already know this tour will snatch everyone’s wig. pic.twitter.com/Fn9o60V8rk — Elana Bynoe (@elana_bynoe) May 14, 2018

one can only hope drake and migos will bring back the soul train fits for “walk it talk it” live 🙏😂 pic.twitter.com/Xo2MUvnRiQ — Genius (@Genius) May 14, 2018

IM TOO BROKE FOR DRAKE AND MIGOS TOUR TICKETS WHY THEY DO ME DIRTY — 𝕡𝕝𝕒𝕪𝕘𝕦𝕣𝕝 👽 (@hey_eleni) May 14, 2018

I wake up to Drake surprises again… him & migos going on tour! 🙌🏽🔥 — ˈən-dər-ˌdȯg (@TheRealKSymone) May 14, 2018

Me attempting to figure out a plan to go see Drake and Migos, but also to go see J.Cole even though I’m broke af pic.twitter.com/w4VAGX1bqA — Tony Stark Fan Account (@Young_____Simba) May 14, 2018

If y’all ain’t steppin out like this I ain’t going pic.twitter.com/HraDSRNFos — e^2 (@ethaneldr) May 14, 2018

Drake and Migos’ Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour Dates

July 26 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 28 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

July 31 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

August 1 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

August 10 – Toronto, Ont. @ Air Canada Centre

August 11 – Toronto, Ont. @ Air Canada Centre

August 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

August 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

August 18 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

August 24 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

August 25 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

August 30 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @Barclays Center

August 31 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

September 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 7 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

September 8 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

September 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

September 13 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

September 15 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Centre

September 18 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

September 21 – Miami, Fla. @ AmericanAirlines Arena

September 22 – Miami, Fla. @AmericanAirlines Arena

September 24 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

September 26 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

September 29 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

September 30 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

October 5 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 6 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

October 12 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center

October 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center

October 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

October 17 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

October 26 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

October 27 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

November 1 – Seattle, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

November 3 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

November 4 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

November 6 – Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

November 16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Philips Arena

November 17 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Philips Arena

—With files from the Canadian Press