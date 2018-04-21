Verne Troyer dead: Austin Powers star dies aged 49

Verne Troyer, the actor best known for playing the role of Mini-Me in the “Austin Powers” movies, has died at the age of 49.

A post on his official Facebook fan page confirmed that Troyer passed away Saturday.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” read the post.

The statement added that Troyer had been battling a “time of adversity,” and had recently been baptized.

“Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside.”

TMZ reported that Troyer had possibly been on life support since being rushed to hospital earlier this month over concerns that he was acting suicidal.

Troyer struggled with alcoholism for years, addressing his struggles in an Instagram post earlier this month.

“As you know, I’ve battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it’s not always been an easy fight, I’m willing to continue my fight day by day. I’ve been receiving treatment for the last week and I am voluntarily checking into a treatment centre later this week to continue to get the help that I need,” he wrote.

Born in Sturgis, MI. on New Year’s Day 1969, Troyer had a genetic disorder called achondroplasia dwarfism, which resulted in his height of two feet and eight inches (81 cm).

He made his film debut as a stunt double in the 1994 flick “Baby’s Day Out,” before appearing in a number of successful films including “Jingle All the Way,” “Men in Black” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

However, he is best known for his turn as Mini-Me, antagonist in the second and third installments of the “Austin Powers” movies, namely 1999’s “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and 2002’s “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”

He also appeared in an array of TV series, most recently last year’s “Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA.”

Troyer’s family’s statement hailed him for not letting his condition get in the way of his success.

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday,” the statement said.

“Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined.”

