Man dead after single-vehicle crash into tree in Springwater: OPP
SPRINGWATER, Ont. – Provincial police say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Springwater, Ont., early Saturday.
Police say they received a call for the crash around 12:30 a.m. and that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
READ MORE: Springwater man charged with impaired driving after daytime RIDE check stop
They say the 20-year-old male passenger from Barrie, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name won’t be released until his family has been notified.
READ MORE: Fatal crash in Central Elgin leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody: OPP
Police say the driver, also a 20-year-old man from Barrie, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the cause of the collision is still under investigation.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.