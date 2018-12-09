Crime
December 9, 2018 3:40 pm
Updated: December 9, 2018 3:41 pm

Man dead after single-vehicle crash into tree in Springwater: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press

An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
SPRINGWATER, Ont. – Provincial police say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Springwater, Ont., early Saturday.

Police say they received a call for the crash around 12:30 a.m. and that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

They say the 20-year-old male passenger from Barrie, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name won’t be released until his family has been notified.

Police say the driver, also a 20-year-old man from Barrie, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

