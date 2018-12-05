Springwater man charged with impaired driving after daytime RIDE check stop

A man been charged with impaired driving after he was stopped by police conducting a daytime RIDE check in Springwater Township.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Monday just before 2 p.m., officers were conducting a RIDE check in the Snow Valley Road area.

Officers say a vehicle driving eastbound stopped, turned around and continued westbound on Snow Valley Road.

Police say the vehicle was stopped on Heron Boulevard and officers found the driver was allegedly impaired by alcohol.

According to police, 66-year-old Gerald Gibbons from Springwater Township has been charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

Police say Gibbons is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood on Jan. 8.