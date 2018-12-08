Crime
December 8, 2018 10:55 am

Fatal crash in Central Elgin leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL

A red pickup truck sits in the ditch near John Wise Line and Springwater Road following a fatal single-vehicle collision in Central Elgin.

OPP West / Twitter
A A

Elgin County OPP say one person is dead and another is in custody following a single-vehicle collision in Central Elgin, Ont.

Police responded to the crash near the intersection of John Wise Line and Springwater Road at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Norfolk County man identified as victim in fatal collision between propane truck, car

Details are sparse, but police say a red pickup truck was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

They add that one person died from injuries sustained during the fatal crash and another person has been taken into custody.

READ MORE: OPP investigating fatal race track collision at St. Thomas Raceway Park

Police did not provide any information on whether the person in custody faces any charges.

Provincial police are continuing to investigate the crash.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Central Elgin
Central Elgin collision
Central Elgin crash
Central Elgin traffic
Elgin County
Fatal Collision
Fatal Crash
John Wise Line
London
Ontario Provincial Police
Springwater Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News