Fatal crash in Central Elgin leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody: OPP

Elgin County OPP say one person is dead and another is in custody following a single-vehicle collision in Central Elgin, Ont.

Police responded to the crash near the intersection of John Wise Line and Springwater Road at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Details are sparse, but police say a red pickup truck was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

They add that one person died from injuries sustained during the fatal crash and another person has been taken into custody.

Police did not provide any information on whether the person in custody faces any charges.

Provincial police are continuing to investigate the crash.