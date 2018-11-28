Canada
November 28, 2018 1:40 pm
Updated: November 28, 2018 1:42 pm

Norfolk County man identified as victim in fatal collision between propane truck, car

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

One man is dead after a fatal crash on Norfolk County's Highway 3 involving a car and a propane truck.

OPP
A A

OPP have identified James A. Henderson, 59, of Norfolk County as the man who was killed Tuesday in an early-morning collision between a car and a propane truck on Highway 3.

Police say the car was travelling westbound when it crossed the centre line and ran into the propane truck just before 6 a.m. on Highway 3 between Charlotteville Road 10 and Charlotteville East Quarter Line Road.

READ MORE: Man killed in collision between car, propane truck on Hwy. 3 in Norfolk County

“I’m sad to say that we have a deceased male in the vehicle and I am at a loss for words this morning,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to Twitter Tuesday.

Police said Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 35-year-old man from Aylmer, Ont., and his passenger, a 39-year-old man from Malahide Township, Ont., were uninjured in the collision.

The highway was closed for around 12 hours on Tuesday as officers investigated and the scene was cleared.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Charlotteville East Quarter Line Road
Charlotteville Road 10
Highway 3
Highway 3 Crash
highway 3 fatal crash
James Henderson
James Henderson Norfolk County
Norfolk County
Norfolk County fatal crash
Norfolk County Fire Department
Norfolk County OPP
Norfolk County Paramedic Services
OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News