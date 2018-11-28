Norfolk County man identified as victim in fatal collision between propane truck, car

OPP have identified James A. Henderson, 59, of Norfolk County as the man who was killed Tuesday in an early-morning collision between a car and a propane truck on Highway 3.

Police say the car was travelling westbound when it crossed the centre line and ran into the propane truck just before 6 a.m. on Highway 3 between Charlotteville Road 10 and Charlotteville East Quarter Line Road.

“I’m sad to say that we have a deceased male in the vehicle and I am at a loss for words this morning,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to Twitter Tuesday.

Police said Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

#Hwy3 between Charlotteville Rd 10 and Charlotteville East Quater Line Rd is closed for a fatal crash. #NorfolkOPP investigating. Please #DriveSafe. ^es pic.twitter.com/Nbtjl8BGZq — OPP West (@OPP_WR) November 27, 2018

The driver of the truck, a 35-year-old man from Aylmer, Ont., and his passenger, a 39-year-old man from Malahide Township, Ont., were uninjured in the collision.

The highway was closed for around 12 hours on Tuesday as officers investigated and the scene was cleared.