Man killed in collision between car, propane truck on Hwy. 3 in Norfolk County
Highway 3 in Norfolk County, Ont., was closed Tuesday morning after a fatal collision involving a car and a propane truck.
At 5:52 a.m., Norfolk County OPP arrived at the scene of the crash on Highway 3 between Charlotteville Road 10 and Charlotteville East Quarter Line Road. The Norfolk County Fire Department and Norfolk County Paramedic Services also responded.
“The motor vehicle was travelling westbound on Highway 3 and a propane truck was travelling eastbound when the vehicle crossed over (the centre line and) collided with the propane truck,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to Twitter.
“I’m sad to say that we have a deceased male in the vehicle and I am at a loss for words this morning,” Sanchuk said.
OPP said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending approval from the family.
The highway is currently closed while the OPP investigates.
