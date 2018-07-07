Canada
July 7, 2018 11:37 am

OPP investigating fatal race track collision at St. Thomas Raceway Park

By Staff 980 CFPL

Elgin County OPP are investigating a single-motorcycle collision that resulted in a death at the St. Thomas Raceway Park.

Canadian Press
Elgin County OPP have opened an investigation following a fatal single motorcycle collision at the St. Thomas Raceway Park.

Police say they were called to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. Friday, to the raceway located on Sparta line, in Central Elgin.

Upon arrival, emergency services located 32-year-old Bradley Schaafsma with life-threatening injuries. Schaafsma was transported to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say that no other vehicles were involved in the collision, and determined that the Schaafsma lost control of the motorcycle shortly after crossing the finish line.

