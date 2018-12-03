Travel bloggers pick Manitoba as emerging travel destination

An online travel guide has given Manitoba top honours as an emerging tourist destination, with Winnipeg earning high praise as well.

TravelLemming.com’s annual poll of trendy travel spots – as chosen by a panel of travel writers, bloggers, podcasters and more – gave Manitoba its 2019 Judges’ Award as a top ‘bucket list’ destination for travel enthusiasts.

This recognition comes on the heels of the province being recognized by travel source Lonely Planet as a Top 10 travel destination.

The province’s natural beauty was highlighted, with Churchill’s polar bears, the northern lights, and more named as high points.

Winnipeg was also lauded as “an undiscovered cultural centre, spilling over with a burgeoning culinary scene, modern museums, and boutique shops galore.”

Manitoba joins regions in Mexico, the Caribbean, and more as must-see travel destinations.

