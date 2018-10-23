Lonely Planet loves Manitoba: Travel giant puts province on top 10 list for 2019

One of the leading authorities on world travel says Manitoba is the place to be.

Lonely Planet released their Best in Travel list for 2019 and Manitoba ranks No. 8 in the list for best regions.

“We’re thrilled that Manitoba has been recognized by no less than the world’s number one travel guidebook brand”, said Colin Ferguson, President of Travel Manitoba.

“Certainly Manitobans know about the hidden gems found in our province, but now the rest of the world can discover them too, thanks to this influential designation.”

The list is formed through nominations from the Lonely Planet community and then ranked by a panel of judges.

“Manitoba is arguably Canada’s most underrated province”, said Ben Buckner, Lonely Planet Canadian Destination Editor. “Not only does it have the highest concentration of polar bears in the world, it’s one of the best places to watch the Northern Lights.”

They list Churchill, Riding Mountain National Park, the CMHR and the Inglis Grain Elevators National Historic Site as among the top destinations.

Here’s what they say about Manitoba:

“Manitoba is, quite literally, at the centre of everything. It’s the geographical middle of Canada and a crucial point of encounter; the ancient Aboriginal people would trade their wares at what is now Winnipeg’s downtown core.

“The capital city has retained its multicultural flavour, with over a quarter of its population having recently immigrated from nations as varied as the Philippines, Nigeria and India.

“Further north, near the township of Churchill, the province acts as an important crossroads for the country’s megafauna – wandering bears and exploring whales. Increased air transfers and enhanced safari packages will now get travellers closer to nature than ever before.

The Top 10 regions:

Piedmon, Italy The Catskills, USA Northern Peru The Red Centre, Australia Scotland’s Highlands Russian Far East Gujarat, India Manitoba, Canada Normandy, France Elqui Valley, Chile

