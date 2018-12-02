Regina Pats fall short in 5-2 loss to Prince Albert Raiders Saturday night

The Regina Pats (8-19-0-0) became the Prince Albert Raiders’ (26-1) latest victim, after losing 5-2 to the Canadian Hockey League’s number one team Saturday night.

Pats rookie forward Carter Massier started the scoring with his first Western Hockey League career goal midway through the first period.

READ MORE: Regina Pats deal Jake Leschyshyn and Nick Henry to Lethbridge Hurricanes

After that it was all Raiders, as they scored five of the next six goals.

Raiders leading scorer Brett Leason netted his 27th goal of the year, while forwards Kody McDonald, Ozzy Wiesblatt, Spencer Moe and defenceman Brayden Pachal also scored.

Pats forward Jadon Joseph added his 11th goal of the year to round out the scoring.

Dean McNabb stopped 24 of 29 shots for the Pats, while Ian Scott stopped 24 of 26 shots for the Raiders.

READ MORE: Regina Pats ship Aaron Hyman to Tri-City Americans for Brett Clayton

The Pats are back at it Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers (12-13-1-2) for the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Up next for the Raiders are the Broncos (4-21-1-1) in Swift Current Tuesday night.