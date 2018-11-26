Regina Pats ship Aaron Hyman to Tri-City Americans for Brett Clayton

The Regina Pats have acquired Brett Clayton, 20, and a 2019 third-round pick from the Tri-City Americans in exchange for defencemen Aaron Hyman, 20.

An Abbotsford, B.C., native, Clayton has played in 163 Western Hockey League games, both for the Americans and the Portland Winterhawks.

The six-foot-four-inch, 220-pound forward has a career nine goals and 21 assists.

“We are happy to welcome Brett to Regina,” said John Paddock, Regina Pats’ vice-president of hockey operations and general manager.

“He is a big imposing player up front and is a good addition to our forward group.”

Hyman, who was acquired last season, has enjoyed a career year this year, scoring five times while adding 19 assists.

“We wish Aaron all the best,” said Paddock.

“We thank him for his contributions to our special year, last year and this season.”

There are now 24 players on the Pats’ roster – 15 forwards, seven defencemen and two goalies.

The Pats wrap up their seven-game road trip on Friday when they visit the Brandon Wheat Kings.