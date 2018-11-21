Regina Pats snap three-game losing streak with win over Kamloops Blazers

The Regina Pats (8-15-0-0) snapped a three-game losing skid Tuesday night with a 3-2 victory over the Kamloops Blazers (8-10-1-1) in WHL action.

Blazers forward Zane Franklin scored the game’s first goal and his 16th of the season just over three minutes into the first, the lone goal in the period.

READ MORE: Regina Pats fall short in Saturday night’s matchup against Victoria Royals

Pats defencemen Marco Creta scored his second goal of the season five minutes into the second period, tying the game at one apiece.

It was the first of three straight goals by the Pats.

With just 17 seconds left in the second, Pats assistant captain Nick Henry scored his 12th goal of the season, giving them a 2-1 lead at the break.

Pats winger Riley Krane scored the eventual game-winner and his third of the season nine minutes into the third period.

READ MORE: Regina Pats beat Swift Current Broncos 2-0 for season’s third straight win

Blazers forward Kyrell Sopotyk scored his second goal of the year to round out the scoring.

The Pats will look to move to 2-3 on their current seven-game road trip when they visit the Kelowna Rockets (9-13-1-0) Wednesday night.