Regina Pats fall short in Saturday night’s matchup against Victoria Royals

The Regina Pats (7-15-0-0) are now 0-3 on their current seven-game road trip after falling to the Victoria Royals (11-6-0-0) 2-1 Saturday night in WHL action.

Pats captain Jake Leschyshyn scored the game’s first goal and his 15th of the season at the 12:57 mark of the first period.

Royals forward Kaid Oliver responded just four minutes later with his 13th goal of the year to tie the game at 1-1.

After a goalless second period, Royals winger Tanner Sidaway buried his second goal of the season — and the eventual game-winner — with just under three minutes of play left in the third period.

Pats goalie Max Paddock stopped 25-of-27 shots in the loss and was named the game’s third star. Royals netminder Griffen Outhouse stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced.

The Pats went 0-for-3 with the man advantage. The Royals went 1-for-7.

The loss comes one night after being blown out by the Vancouver Giants 10-4. The Pats continue their road trip on Tuesday when they face the Kamloops Blazers (7-9-1-1).