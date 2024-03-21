SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Pat Blues’ duo completely in sync

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 1:51 pm
1 min read
Pat Blues’ duo are completely in sync
Regina Pat Blues forwards Maddox Schultz and Chase Surkan used their on-ice synergy this season to both surpass 130 points.
It’s rare at any level of hockey to average five points a game over an entire season.

But for the Regina Pat Blues SAAHL team, two of their star players accomplished that feat.

In 27 games, forward Chase Surkan tallied 135 points, while his line mate Maddox Schultz put up 134 points.

The dynamic duo have known each other for four years now.

“It started back in peewee. He was on the Blues and I was on the Tigers. We had some rivalries and yeah it started there and is continuing,” said Schultz.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The twosome have continued their hot play into the postseason.

Schultz and Surkan have 16 and 13 points respectively through their first four playoff games.

And a lot of that can be contributed to their on-ice synergy.

“It’s pretty cool, we’ve built a lot of chemistry over the past few years and I think it’s been showing out on the ice,” said Surkan.

Next up for the Pat Blues is the league’s South Division finals against the Swift Current Pure Chem Broncos, and the dynamic line mates are hoping to use their connection to carry their team to a series win.

“I always know where he is and he always knows where I am, so it’s a good chemistry builder every night and also practice,” said Schultz.

After this season wraps, the hope for the two friends will be to continue their on-ice partnership with the Midget AAA Pat Canadians next year.

But until then, they will both enjoy lighting up the score sheet in both practices and games.

