Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan introduces bill that would allow tailgating outside Roughrider games

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2025 3:10 pm
1 min read
Vehicles are seen parked outside of Mosaic Stadium in Regina, on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Vehicles are seen parked outside of Mosaic Stadium in Regina, on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fans of the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders could soon be allowed to do some pre-game drinking and barbecuing in the parking lot outside Regina’s Mosaic stadium.

Premier Scot Moe’s government has introduced a bill that would permit tailgating.

Liquor and Gaming Minister Alana Ross says if passed, the Tailgating Act would allow the province to develop the rules.

She says tailgating must be done safely and a permit would be required.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Tailgating is allowed outside stadiums in other cities with CFL teams, including Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Ottawa.

Roughriders president Craig Reynolds says tailgating would give fans another way to celebrate and enhance their experience.

“Ideally, we’d like to have tailgating similar to what you’d see across the country,” Reynolds told reporters. “The entire experience is what we’re looking for — the sights, the sounds, the smells — allowing people to properly tailgate.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

 

Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Regina: Oct. 27'
Global News at 6 Regina: Oct. 27
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices