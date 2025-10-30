Saskatchewan introduces bill that would allow tailgating outside Roughrider games

See more sharing options

Fans of the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders could soon be allowed to do some pre-game drinking and barbecuing in the parking lot outside Regina’s Mosaic stadium.

Premier Scot Moe’s government has introduced a bill that would permit tailgating.

Liquor and Gaming Minister Alana Ross says if passed, the Tailgating Act would allow the province to develop the rules.

She says tailgating must be done safely and a permit would be required.

Tailgating is allowed outside stadiums in other cities with CFL teams, including Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Ottawa.

Roughriders president Craig Reynolds says tailgating would give fans another way to celebrate and enhance their experience.

“Ideally, we’d like to have tailgating similar to what you’d see across the country,” Reynolds told reporters. “The entire experience is what we’re looking for — the sights, the sounds, the smells — allowing people to properly tailgate.”

