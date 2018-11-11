Regina Sports

More
Sports
November 11, 2018 4:51 pm
Updated: November 11, 2018 4:53 pm

Regina Pats beat Swift Current Broncos 2-0 for season’s third straight win

By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH: Regina Pats have won their third game in a row after defeating the Swift Current Broncos 2-0 Saturday night at the Brandt Centre.

A A

The Regina Pats  (7-12-0-0) have won three games in a row for the first time this season, after beating the Swift Current Broncos (3-16-0-1) 2-0 Saturday night in WHL action.

Pats captains Jake Leschyshyn scored the first goal of the game 19:22 into the first period. Centre Scott Mahovlich scored the Pats second and final goal of the game 2:03 into period number two.

READ MORE: Regina Pats score late for 6-5 win over Saskatoon Blades

Max Paddock earned his first WHL career shutout, stopping all 20 shots he faced.

Broncos goaltender stopped 22 of 24 shots.

READ MORE: Regina Pats finish 3-game road trip with win over Calgary Hitmen

The Pats went 0 for 3 on the powerplay, while the Broncos went 0 for 1.

Next up for the Pats are the Kootenay Ice (6-11-2-1) on Tuesday, the first of a seven-game road trip.

WATCH: Lethbridge Hurricanes take on the Regina Pats at the Enmax Centre (October, 2018)

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hockey
Kootenay Ice
loss
Regina Pats
Regina Sports
score
shutout
Sports
Swift Current Broncos
Western Hockey League
WHL
win

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News