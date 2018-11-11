Regina Pats beat Swift Current Broncos 2-0 for season’s third straight win

The Regina Pats (7-12-0-0) have won three games in a row for the first time this season, after beating the Swift Current Broncos (3-16-0-1) 2-0 Saturday night in WHL action.

Pats captains Jake Leschyshyn scored the first goal of the game 19:22 into the first period. Centre Scott Mahovlich scored the Pats second and final goal of the game 2:03 into period number two.

Max Paddock earned his first WHL career shutout, stopping all 20 shots he faced.

Broncos goaltender stopped 22 of 24 shots.

The Pats went 0 for 3 on the powerplay, while the Broncos went 0 for 1.

Next up for the Pats are the Kootenay Ice (6-11-2-1) on Tuesday, the first of a seven-game road trip.

