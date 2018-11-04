Regina Pats score late for 6-5 win over Saskatoon Blades

After a 5-1 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings (10-7-1-1) on Friday, the Regina Pats (5-12-0-0) bounced back with a 6-5 win over the Saskatoon Blades (10-7-2-0) on Saturday.

Pats forward Nick Henry played hero in the WHL action, scoring the game-winner with just over four minutes left in the third period — his second of the game and eighth of the season.

Captain Jake Leschyshyn also had a big night with the Pats, scoring twice and adding an assist for his second three-point game of the year.

Austin Pratt and Duncan Pierce rounded out the scoring for Regina.

Pats goalie Max Paddock stopped 21 of 26 shots and was replaced by Dean McNabb in the third. McNabb stopped all six of the shots he faced.

Max Gerlach scored his 11th and 12th goals for the Blades. Forwards Tristen Robins and Chase Wouters, along with defenceman Seth Bafaro, also scored for Saskatoon.

Kirby Dach added three assists.

Saskatoon starter Nolan Maier stopped just five of eight shots in 20:31 of ice time before Dorrin Luding took over and finished the game. He turned away 14 of 17 shots.

The Pats were two for two on the power play, while the Blades were three for six.

The Pats will face the Ice (6-9-2-1) next, when they travel to Kootenay for a game on Tuesday.