Regina Pats hope to bounce back against the Swift Current Broncos Sunday

The Regina Pats look to snap a five-game losing streak when they host the Swift Current Broncos Sunday afternoon.

Check out the Regina Pats Game Day Magazine ahead of today's match with Swift Current for Breast Cancer Awareness Night! https://t.co/0sVLdqqeVD#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/9kxTAhJom3 — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) October 28, 2018

Coming off a 6-2 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday, the Pats are currently 3-11 on the season.

Nick Henry and Garrett Wright both scored for the Pats, while Dean McNabb stopped 23 shots in the loss.

The Pats went 0-for-4 on the powerplay, and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Sean Montgomery, Justin Nachbaur, Noah Gregor, Eric Pearce, Brett Leason and Jakob Brook all scored for the Raiders while their goalie Ian Scott stopped 19 of 21 shots faced.

Max Paddock is expected to be in net against the Broncos on Sunday. Game time is 4 p.m. at the Brandt Centre.