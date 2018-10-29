Regina Pats beat the Swift Current Broncos for first home win

For the first time this season, the Regina Pats (4-11) have won on home ice.

The Pats exploded for seven goals in a 7-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos (1-14) in WHL action on Sunday.

RECAP: Pats down Broncos for first home win of 2018-19! Details and highlights: https://t.co/cykxbeNlYX#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/lA3bKYylXo — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) October 29, 2018

“We just stuck to a full 60 minutes of what makes us successful in the game. Every single game it seems like we get 20 to 40 minutes of dominating and playing the right way,” Pats forward Austin Pratt said.

“Tonight, we took a few penalties, but our penalty kill was really good and we just stuck to our game.”

Pratt led the way in the Pats win, scoring his sixth and seventh goals of the season in his 200th WHL game.

“It’s really fun to finally be able to get out there all the time. I’ve always looked up to the people who get to play those minutes and now that I finally get to fill those shoes – it’s something special,” Pratt said.

Pats rookie Sergei Alkhimov shared the spotlight with Pratt, also scoring two goals – his third and fourth tallies of the year.

“The players have been putting in the time, the effort [so] it’s well deserved. It took 15 games for us to get a couple of bounces to go our way which is important. You don’t get those bounces if you’re not working hard on the daily,” Pats head coach Dave Struch said.

Pats forwards Nick Henry, Scott Mahovlich and Riley Krane also scored in their fourth win of the season, while Max Paddock stopped 21 of 22 shots for his third win.

Despite having just one win this season, last year’s WHL champions are remaining positive.

“We got to find a way to continue to battle through. There’s a lot of worse things to do than play the game of hockey. If we’re going to start feeling sorry for ourselves, it’s not going to work,” Broncos head coach Dean Brockman said.

Finnish winger Joona Kiviniemi scored the Broncos lone goal.

The Pats are off until Friday when they continue their five-game homestand against the Edmonton Oil Kings.