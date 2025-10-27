‘Regina is ready’: Saskatchewan to host 2027 Grey Cup

See more sharing options

The Grey Cup is coming back to Regina.

The CFL’s 114th championship game will be held at Mosaic Place in 2027.

Regina last hosted a Grey Cup in 2022, when the Toronto Argonauts defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23.

In a statement Monday, Saskatchewan Roughriders president Craig Reynolds described Grey Cups in Saskatchewan as ‘more than a game’.

“They are week-long gatherings that bring the entire CFL community together,” Reynolds said.

“Mosaic Stadium was built to host events of this magnitude, and welcoming the league here again in 2027 is a tremendous honour.”

Regina mayor Chad Baxchynski said it’s an honour for the city to get the nod once again.

“Hosting the Grey Cup is an honour and an opportunity to energize our economy, inspire our youth, and create unforgettable memories for fans from coast to coast,” the mayor said.

“Regina is ready, and we can’t wait to deliver an experience that reflects the heart and soul of Saskatchewan.”