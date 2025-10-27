Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

‘Regina is ready’: Saskatchewan to host 2027 Grey Cup

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 27, 2025 12:28 pm
1 min read
The 114th Grey Cup will be played at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. View image in full screen
The 114th Grey Cup will be played at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. File / Courtesy of CFL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Grey Cup is coming back to Regina.

The CFL’s 114th championship game will be held at Mosaic Place in 2027.

Regina last hosted a Grey Cup in 2022, when the Toronto Argonauts defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23.

In a statement Monday, Saskatchewan Roughriders president Craig Reynolds described Grey Cups in Saskatchewan as ‘more than a game’.

“They are week-long gatherings that bring the entire CFL community together,” Reynolds said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Mosaic Stadium was built to host events of this magnitude, and welcoming the league here again in 2027 is a tremendous honour.”

Regina mayor Chad Baxchynski said it’s an honour for the city to get the nod once again.

Story continues below advertisement

“Hosting the Grey Cup is an honour and an opportunity to energize our economy, inspire our youth, and create unforgettable memories for fans from coast to coast,” the mayor said.

Trending Now

“Regina is ready, and we can’t wait to deliver an experience that reflects the heart and soul of Saskatchewan.”

Click to play video: '2025 Grey Cup logo, theme unveiled'
2025 Grey Cup logo, theme unveiled
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices