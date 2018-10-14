Regina Pats finish 3-game road trip with win over Calgary Hitmen

For the first time this season, the Regina Pats have won back-to-back games.

The Pats ended their three-game road trip with a 4-3 overtime win against the Calgary Hitmen on Sunday.

RECAP: Pats conclude road trip with overtime win in Calgary Sunday. Details here: https://t.co/WKfb56CzzU#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/LJmhtKWSyk — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) October 14, 2018

Pats captain Jake Leschyshyn and winger Nick Henry led the way, combining for six points.

READ MORE: Regina Pats fall short in loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings Saturday night

Leschyshyn scored once and added an assist, while Henry had two helpers and scored the game-winner in overtime – his second goal of the season.

Pats forward Cole Dubinsky and defenceman Aaron Hyman also scored for Regina in the win. It was Dubinsky’s first WHL goal.

The win comes two days after beating the Kootenay Ice 3-2 on Friday night, finishing their road trip with a record of 2-1 and are now 3-6 on the season.

READ MORE: Regina Pats acquire goaltender Dean McNabb from Victoria Royals

Pats goalie Max Paddock gave up three goals on 32 shots for his second win of the year.

The Pats will look to continue their winning streak on Wednesday when they host the 4-2 Spokane Chiefs. Game time is 7 p.m.