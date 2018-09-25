Regina Pats acquire goaltender Dean McNabb from Victoria Royals

The Regina Pats Hockey Club have announced a trade for 18-year-old goaltender Dean McNabb from the Victoria Royals.

The Pats also receive a ninth-round pick in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

In exchange, Victoria receives an eight-round pick in 2020 and a conditional fifth round pick in 2020 in the trade.

“We are happy to get Dean to Regina,” said Pats VP of Hockey Operations and GM John Paddock. “He has experience in the league and adds some needed depth to the goalie position within our organization.”

McNabb (6’2, 176), was drafted by the Royals in the third round of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft. He played three games in the 2018 WHL playoffs, as well as appearing in 30 games last season for the Royals.

Prior to joining the Royals in 2017-18, McNabb played two seasons with the Regina Pat Canadians, winning a league title in 2016-17, he carried the best goals against average in the Saskatchewan Midget Hockey League at 1.67 and was named a first team all-star.

McNabb is the younger brother to Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Brayden McNabb.

The Pats take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes this Friday at the Brandt Centre at 7 p.m.