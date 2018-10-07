Regina Pats fall short in loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings Saturday night

WATCH VIDEO: Regina Pats outshot the Brandon Wheat Kings 40-34 on Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped their fifth game of the season in a 7-3 loss.

The Regina Pats dropped to 1-5 on the season after Saturday night’s 7-3 loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Coming off a 6-5 win over the Broncos in Swift Current on Friday night, the Pats couldn’t contain their high-flying division rivals on home ice.

The Pats outshot the Wheat Kings 17-10 in the first but went into the intermission down 1-0 after Wheat Kings winger Cole Reinhardt scored a power play goal with just a second left in the period.

Wheat Kings forward Jonny Hooker made it 2-0 two minutes into the second period before Austin Pratt scored the Pats’ first goal of the game about a minute later.

Four more goals were scored in the second period, all by the Wheat Kings, including two shorthanded goals from forwards Caiden Daley and Lynden McCallum.

“They were bad bounces so that was difficult – especially when our power play has been really good for us. They’re bad bounces that you have to put behind us and move on,” Regina Pats head coach Dave Struch said.

“When things didn’t go our way, we started choking the sticks and started getting nervous with the puck. Those kinds of things we have to learn from.”

Forwards Ben McCartney and Stelio Mattheos also scored for the Wheat Kings in the second.

The Regina Pats played a strong third period, getting goals from forwards Nick Henry and Scott Mahovlich while outshooting their opponent 15-9.

“We came out in the third period and played really good. When we have little breakdowns, we have to put them behind us, shelve it and move on. That just comes with experience,” Struch said.

“When you’re in a position like we are with a lot of young guys, it is discouraging. But like we always talked about, the attitude of the players coming to the rink every day has been fantastic, and they just have to maintain that.”

Pats goalie Dean McNabb got the start in net allowing six goals on 25 shots over two periods before Carter Woodside took over for the start of the third. Woodside gave up one goal on nine shots.

The Pats don’t play again until Wednesday when they travel to Lethbridge for a game against the 2-3-0-1 Hurricanes.