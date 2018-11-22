Sports
November 22, 2018 11:59 am

Regina Pats fall short in 3-2 loss to Kelowna Rockets

By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH: The Regina Pats come up short in a 3-2 loss to the Kelowna Rockets. The Rockets scored the game-winner with just under a minute left to play in the game.

The Regina Pats (8-16-0-0) dropped to 1-4 on their current seven-game road trip, after a 3-2 loss to the Kelowna Rockets (10-13-1-0) Wednesday night in WHL action.

Pats captain Jake Leschyshyn continued his strong start to the season, scoring his 16th goal while adding an assist.

Leschyshyn now has 32 points in just 23 games this year and is eight points away from tying his career-high in points (40).

READ MORE: Regina Pats snap three-game losing streak with win over Kamloops Blazers

Pats scoring leader Nick Henry added two assists in the loss and now has 37 points on the season.

Defencemen Aaron Hyman scored the Pats’ second goal, his fifth goal on the year.

Rockets forward Kyle Crosbie opened the scoring with his third goal of the season.

READ MORE: Regina Pats fall short in Saturday night’s matchup against Victoria Royals

Winger Nolan Foote scored his 14th and 15th goals of the season, including the game-winner with just under a minute left in the game.

Dean McNabb got the start in net for the Pats and stopped 28 of 31 shots. He now owns a record of 2-5-0-0.

The Pats head to Prince George for a Friday night tilt with the Cougars (9-10-1-2).

