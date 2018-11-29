Regina Pats deal Jake Leschyshyn and Nick Henry to Lethbridge Hurricanes

The Regina Pats (8-17-0-0) made a blockbuster deal with the Lethbridge Hurricanes (11-8-3-2) on Thursday, sending their top two leading scorers to the windy city.

It’s official. @WHLPats trade Jake Leschyshyn & Nick Henry to Lethbridge in exchange for F Jason Joseph, F Ty Kolle, 2019 1st rd pick, 2020 1st (Swift Current), 2019 3rd, 2019 8th (Swift Current), 2020 4th and 2 cond picks based on if Jake & Nick come back for 20-year-old season. — Taylor Shire (@TShireGlobal) November 29, 2018

Former captain Jake Leschyshyn, 19, and former assistant captain Nick Henry, 19, were traded to the Canes for forwards Jadon Joseph, 19, and Ty Kolle, 18, along with the Hurricanes first-round pick in the 2019 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

The Pats also received the Swift Current Broncos’ (4-19-1-1) first-round pick in 2020 and eighth-round pick in 2019 along with the Hurricanes’ third-round pick in 2019 and fourth-round pick in 2022.

If Leschyshyn and Henry return to the Hurricanes next season, the Pats will also receive two conditional picks.

VIDEO: VP of Hockey Ops and GM John Paddock's news conference after blockbuster trade with Lethbridge. Watch here: https://t.co/5o5ySLBXLR#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/N1hVVDKDCm — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) November 29, 2018

“I can’t say enough good things about Jake and Nick. They are incredible people who have meant so much to our organization. Lethbridge is getting two outstanding individuals and we wish them all the best with their new team,” said John Paddock, Regina Pats vice-president of hockey operations and general manager.

In 144 WHL career games, Joseph has amassed 66 points (22 goals and 44 assists). In 23 games this year, Joseph has scored a career-high 10 goals.

Kolle has seven goals and four assists in 17 games this season and has 29 points in 94 WHL career games.

“We could not turn down an offer of this magnitude. We are getting two good players up front in Jadon and Ty and have added some important pieces for the upcoming WHL Bantam drafts,” Paddock said.

Leschyshyn has scored 16 goals and added 16 assists for 32 points in 24 games this season and has accumulated 131 points in his WHL career, over 213 games.

Henry scored 15 goals and added 25 assists for 40 points in 25 games this year and has 150 points in 150 WHL career games.

The Pats will head to Brandon on Friday for a game against the Wheat Kings (11-7-3-3). They return home on Saturday for a meeting with the league-leading Prince Albert Raiders (25-1-0-0).