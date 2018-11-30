Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of December 1

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

December brings a full schedule of festive holiday events to get the whole family in the joyous spirit!

1. Holiday Alley

I can’t believe this is only the second year for Selkirk’s Holiday Alley.

The inaugural event was such a success and literally drew thousands of people to their Historic Downtown that when I looked at pics from last year — I figured it was a long-running celebration that had been around for decades.

The fun kicks off Fri. Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. with live music, art installations, cider and cheese tastings, craft beer tastings and neat events like festive yoga and the human hamster wheel.

And you can’t miss the official lighting of the street right at 7 p.m. sharp or the documentary ‘Down on Main Street’ that introduces us to the people who are the heart and soul behind Holiday Alley.

Everything starts back up again Saturday at 10 a.m. with old fashioned fun — chainsaw carving, barn quilting and rug hooking. There’s also a craft market, art auction, poetry slam, soup cook-off, hot chocolate bar and much, much more.

I may be a bit biased since I was born in Selkirk and spent the first four years of my life there, but it truly is a great little community and Holiday Alley looks like such a great time that I can’t wait to check it out! See you there!

2. Polar Bear Pop-up

This is another event that you can catch me at this weekend — The Forks Market Holiday Bazaar — specifically Kal Barteski‘s pop-up shop.

Before I moved home to Winnipeg earlier this spring I fell in love with Kal’s work through Instagram and I’ve been dreaming of all the different quotes I want to get in her signature script. Well this weekend, is my — and your — chance to get a custom made piece.

“I love hearing people’s favourite phrases and what’s important to them and what is special and why they’ve chosen these things,” Kals says.

The pop-up runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Along with original scripts, you will also find 3D printed ornaments, toques, candles and more that not only make wonderful gifts but also support the Polar Bear Fund.

You can shop the pop-up Friday 5 to 10 p.m, Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More details on The Forks Holiday Bazaar can be found here.

3. Fill the Freightliner

So far, we’ve enjoyed some entertainment, some shopping and now it’s time for a little giving back.

Our family here at Global Winnipeg, 680 CJOB, Peggy 99.1 and Power 97 invite you to join us on Sat. Dec. 1 as we ‘Fill the Freightliner’ for Siloam Mission!

RELATED: Better Winnipeg: Helping Winnipeg homeless put their best foot forward

Freightliner Manitoba has not one but two trucks to fill up at Boston Pizza Kenaston and we’re looking for warm winter outerwear, food and of course cash donations.

Ken Talbot, owner of Freightliner Manitoba says it’s a great event to get the whole family involved in.

“We need to give back. And we need to make sure that we give back and teach the next generation that’s it’s important as well.”

Talbot adds that both his parents and his kids love to lend a helping hand to fill the trucks.

Donations for Siloam Mission are being accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you can find us at 1630 Kenaston Blvd.

Have a great weekend everyone!