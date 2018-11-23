Emotional Christmas short film goes viral, leaves internet in tears

A Christmas-themed short film created by British filmmaker Phil Beastall is breaking hearts worldwide.

Inspired by the touching ads released annually by British department store John Lewis, 32-year-old Beastall made the film in 2014.

The video tells the story of a man counting down the days to Christmas, so he can “continue his yearly tradition sparked by a tragic moment from the past.”

“I just wanted to create something that would resonate with people,” Beastall told Global News.

Read more: Video captures newcomer children experiencing first Canadian snowfall in Toronto

“And remind themselves that although life can be really tough, we’re not defined by our careers or materialism. Family comes first and it’s important we look after each other.”

Beastall re-shared the Love Is A Gift video online Nov. 18 following the release of John Lewis’s The Boy And The Piano promo starring music legend Elton John.

By Friday, his video reached over six million views on Facebook.

Xmas advert off is over – @philbeastall wins hands down. This is quite breathtaking and prepare yourself incredibly emotional. We all love it, now where’s the rest of the tissues…..😭 #loveitagift https://t.co/5LTB0fy5bs — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) November 23, 2018

Beastall said he was blown away by the response, especially, he said, since the video didn’t go very far in 2014.

“I have received so many positive comments from people saying how beautiful they think the film is. It’s been shared over 150,000 times and it’s that stat that means the most to me. The fact that people are taking the time to not only watch my film but share it with their friends and family.”

Very touching…had me in tears as it brought back memories of my mum who passed away at Christmas time 7 years ago 💙 — Angela Crolla (@AngelaCrolla1) November 21, 2018

Now, Beastall is hoping the video gains attention from Hollywood star, Hugh Jackman.

I would love it if @RealHughJackman would watch my film Love is a Gift. I thought The Greatest Show was incredible and so emotive. It’s films like this that inspire me. — Phil Beastall (@philbeastall) November 20, 2018

“Musicals are a bit of a guilty pleasure of mine and to have someone like him view my film would be incredible. Hopefully he’d enjoy it!” he said.

The filmmaker told Global News he’d love to make another Christmas film next year but has one main concern.

“I’m not sure I’ll be able to top the response Love is a Gift has had but I’ll give it a go.”