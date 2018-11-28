Crime
November 28, 2018 1:00 pm
Updated: November 28, 2018 1:01 pm

Lambton OPP officer charged with obstruction of justice, breach of trust

By Staff 980 CFPL

A Lambton OPP officer is facing charges following an investigation by the force's professional standards bureau.

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press
A A

A 31-year-old Lambton OPP officer is facing charges of obstruction of justice and breach of trust following an investigation by the force’s professional standards bureau.

Details about the investigation have not been released, nor has the reason for the investigation itself, but police said Wednesday that Const. Craig Johnston, a 10-year member of the force, was arrested on Tuesday in relation to the charges.

READ MORE: OPP officer charged in York police ‘corrupt practices’ investigation after 3 cops were charged

He has been suspended with pay and will appear in court in Sarnia, Ont., on Jan. 7, 2019, police said.

No other information has been made public. 980 CFPL has reached out to the OPP for comment.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Breach Of Trust
Crime
lambton
Lambton officer charged
lambton opp
Lambton OPP officer charged
Obstruction of Justice
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Professional Standards Bureau

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News