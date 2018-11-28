Lambton OPP officer charged with obstruction of justice, breach of trust

A 31-year-old Lambton OPP officer is facing charges of obstruction of justice and breach of trust following an investigation by the force’s professional standards bureau.

Details about the investigation have not been released, nor has the reason for the investigation itself, but police said Wednesday that Const. Craig Johnston, a 10-year member of the force, was arrested on Tuesday in relation to the charges.

He has been suspended with pay and will appear in court in Sarnia, Ont., on Jan. 7, 2019, police said.

No other information has been made public. 980 CFPL has reached out to the OPP for comment.