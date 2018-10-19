OPP officer charged in York police ‘corrupt practices’ investigation after 3 cops were charged

York Regional Police say an Ontario Provincial Police officer has been charged in an ongoing “corrupt practices” investigation that recently charged three officers.

York police announced last week a 14-year officer was charged with attempted armed robbery, theft of a shotgun, trafficking and disclosing confidential police information. As well, a three-year Whitchurch-Stouffville officer was charged with breach of trust-related offences.

Police said the investigation began in January after allegations surfaced that Const. Richard Senior of Markham might have been involved in illegal activity.

“It was revealed the officer was involved in a number of criminal enterprises,” investigators alleged.

On Tuesday, York Regional police charged Toronto police Det. Const. Bryan Correia with obstructing justice and breach of trust by a public officer after allegedly disclosing “confidential police information”.

Investigators said they have now charged OPP Const. Nancy St-Gelais, 44, from the OPP’s Oxford County Detachment in Tillsonburg with unauthorized use of computer.

Officers said she allegedly accessed police databases to conduct “unlawful queries.” She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23.

–With files from Nick Westoll