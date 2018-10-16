Toronto officer charged in York police ‘corrupt practices’ investigation that saw 2 cops charged

York Regional Police say a Toronto police officer and three others have been charged in a lengthy and ongoing York Regional Police “corrupt practices” investigation.

The news comes after investigators in York Region announced last week that a 14-year officer was charged with attempted armed robbery, theft of a shotgun, trafficking, and disclosing confidential police information. A three-year Whitchurch-Stouffville officer was charged with breach of trust-related offences.

Police said the investigation began in January after allegations surfaced that the 14-year officer from Markham may have been involved in illegal activity.

Investigators said, “It was revealed the officer was involved in a number of criminal enterprises.” Investigators alleged the officer was involved in an attempted armed robbery of cocaine, taking and possessing a police shotgun, trafficking steroids and cocaine, disclosing confidential police information and interfering with the prosecution of Highway Traffic Act-related offences.

Const. Richard Senior, who most recently worked in the 5 District community-oriented response unit, was charged with 30 offences in total. Const. Timur Timerbulatov was charged with breach of trust and unauthorized use of a computer not for a police purpose. Five civilians were charged with a variety of offences.

On Tuesday, York Regional Police said Toronto police Det. Const. Bryan Carreia was charged with obstructing justice and breach of trust by a public officer after allegedly disclosing “confidential police information.” He is scheduled to appear again in court on Nov. 8.

Officers also charged the following people as part of the investigation:

– Gordon Broadhead, 38, of Burlington, was charged with trafficking cannabis, possession for the purpose of trafficking, assault and breach of probation.

– Perry Coates, 60, of Innisfil, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis and breach of recognizance.

– Michele Amoros, 59, of Toronto, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis.