2 York Regional Police officers, 5 others charged in ‘corrupt practices’ investigation

York Regional Police say a 14-year officer has been charged with 30 criminal offences including attempted armed robbery, theft of a shotgun, trafficking, and disclosing confidential police information, as part of a lengthy and “complex” investigation into “corrupt practices.”

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, police also announced a three-year Whitchurch-Stouffville officer was charged with breach of trust-related offences.

Police said the investigation began in January after allegations surfaced that the 14-year officer from Markham may have been involved in illegal activity. Investigators said, “It was revealed the officer was involved in a number of criminal enterprises.”

It’s alleged by police that the officer was involved in an attempted armed robbery of cocaine, taking and possessing a York Regional Police shotgun, trafficking steroids and cocaine, disclosing confidential police information and interfering with the prosecution of Highway Traffic Act-related offences.

Police said Const. Richard Senior was arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery, obstructing justice, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon obtained by committing an offence, using a firearm while attempting to commit an offence, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, trafficking cocaine, assault, uttering a forged document, two counts of unauthorized use of a computer, two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts of conspiracy to traffic steroids, four counts of trafficking steroids, and five counts of breach of trust.

Senior, who most recently worked in the 5 District community-oriented response unit, is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Tuesday. He is being held in custody until he appears in court. Police said he will be suspended with pay, in accordance with provincial law, if he is released.

Police said Const. Timur Timerbulatov, who was charged with breach of trust and unauthorized use of a computer not for a police purpose, has been suspended with pay.

York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe responded to the allegations and said the “unacceptable criminal behaviour” won’t be tolerated by the service.

“It is not a reflection on the dedicated, hard-working and extremely professional York Regional Police members working together each and every day to keep our community safe,” he said in the statement.

“We are committed to upholding our values of integrity and accountability.”

Meanwhile, officers also charged the following people as part of the investigation:

– Catherine Petrolo, 36, of Toronto, was charged with obstructing justice and breach of trust by a public officer.

– Jean Christie, 68, of Quinte West, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana, two counts of conspiracy to traffic marijuana, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of careless storage of a firearm

– Sherry Wafer, 44, of Toronto, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to traffic marijuana

– George Papoutsis, 43, of Richmond Hill, was charged with three counts of conspiracy to traffic steroids and three counts of trafficking steroids

– Fabian Wills, 45, of Markham, was charged with uttering a forged document