Vancouver Police investigating elderly woman’s death as a homicide

Vancouver Police are investigating the city’s 15th homicide after a woman’s body was found in her East Vancouver apartment Saturday morning.

At around 8 a.m. on November 24, the VPD received a 9-1-1 call from someone who had just discovered a deceased woman in her 80s inside her apartment near Kingsway Avenue and Kerr Street.

“It is still very early in this investigation and our Homicide Unit is collecting information to help determine motive and who may be responsible,” says VPD Constable Jason Doucette. “While our officers continue to piece together what took place, we are reminding the public to report suspicious behaviour to 9-1-1 immediately.”

Police are asking anyone with a dash-cam who may have been driving in the area of Kingsway Avenue and Kerr Street Saturday morning between midnight and 6 a.m., or who was in the area and saw anything suspicious, is asked to call detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.