Victim in fatal Vancouver road rage identified as Willis Hunt

The victim of what police say was a fatal incident of road rage in Vancouver has been identified.

Vancouver police say 33-year-old Willis Charles Hunt died following a shooting near the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Hunt’s death “was likely the result of a road rage incident,” Vancouver police said in a statement

“It is still very early in this investigation and our detectives are working to confirm the circumstances that led to this man’s death,” Const. Jason Doucette said.

WATCH: Vancouver man shot and killed in early morning road rage incident

“We are reminding anyone who may find themselves involved in a road rage incident to remain calm, not to engage the occupants of the other vehicle, and to call 911 if you feel your safety could be at risk.”

The victim is believed to have been in a grey Toyota Matrix, while police believe the suspect was in a white sedan.

A woman believed to be in the same vehicle as the victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. She has since been released.

READ MORE: Police release dash cam video of man pushing someone into traffic near PNE

No arrests have been made.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone who may have dashcam footage from near the intersection of McGill Street and Renfrew Street Friday morning, between 1:30 and 2 a.m., or who has information about this incident to contact homicide detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is Vancouver’s 14th homicide of 2018.

— With files from Amy Judd