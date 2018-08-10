Vancouver man shot and killed in road rage incident early Friday morning

A 33-year-old Vancouver man has died after what police say was an incident of road rage early Friday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police received a call about a man shot near Bridgeway Street, just under the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge.

When officers arrived, they found the victim had died from gunshot wounds.

Police say evidence suggests this incident was a result of road rage between the victim, who was believed to be in a grey Toyota Matrix, and the suspect, who was in a white sedan.

A woman believed to be in the same vehicle as the victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. She has since been released.

The identity of the victim has not been released as the next of kin has not yet been notified.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone who may have dashcam footage near the intersection of McGill Street and Renfrew Street Friday morning, between 1:30 and 2 a.m., or who has information about this incident to contact homicide detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is Vancouver’s 14th homicide of 2018.