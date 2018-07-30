Police release dash cam video of man pushing someone into traffic near PNE

Vancouver police have now released dash cam video from an incident that took place near the PNE in mid-July.

They are hoping the release of the video will help them identify a suspect in a serious assault as the video appears to show a man pushing another man into traffic on East Hastings Street.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on July 16, two men were leaving a concert at the PNE Amphitheatre and were walking on the north sidewalk of Hastings Street, near Windermere Street, when they stopped briefly to check on the well-being of a young woman who appeared to be intoxicated.

The woman said she was OK so the two men continued walking.

Police say, seconds later, they were confronted by an “agitated man” who had been walking behind the woman. The man then allegedly ran toward the men and deliberately pushed one of them into traffic. The victim was struck by a white SUV that was travelling west on East Hastings.

The driver, unsure of what happened, pulled over and waited for police.

Watch the dash cam footage below:

“We have obtained dash-cam video from the SUV involved in the collision,” says VPD Const. Jason Doucette in a release. “We are asking the suspect to turn himself in, but if he doesn’t, we are confident that someone will come forward to identity him and his friend.”

Police say witnesses attempted to hold the suspect for police, but he and the woman, believed to be his friend, ran away prior to the police arriving.

READ MORE: Man arrested after allegedly stabbing dog in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

The victim, a 37-year-old man from Surrey, is still recovering from what is considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his mid-20s, six feet to six feet two inches tall, with a heavy athletic build. He has short dark hair, dark stubble on his face, and was wearing a black crew-neck t-shirt and dark shorts.

The woman is described as Asian, 20 to 25-years-old, five feet two inches to five feet four inches tall, with a slim build. She has medium-length black hair and was wearing a white tank-top or a sun dress.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or his female friend, or who may have witnessed the assault and has not spoken with police, to call detectives at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.