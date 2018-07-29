Man arrested after allegedly stabbing dog in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

An man was arrested in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood Sunday morning after he allegedly stabbed a dog in the middle of a street.

Police say they found a man in his twenties covered in blood with a stab wound to his chest in the area of Yew Street and West 4th Avenue just after 7:15 a.m., who had approached a woman and stabbed the dog she was walking moments before officers arrived.

After a physical struggle that saw two officers get hurt, the man was brought under control with a beanbag gun.

An awful dog stabbing in #kitsilano this early Sunday morning. Worst nightmare. #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/CJZVOJslq1 — Bevin Middleton (@bevable) July 29, 2018

The suspect was taken to hospital for treatment of his chest wound.

The dog, a golden lab named Copper, was rushed to an animal hospital, where he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Police say moments before the dog was stabbed, they were alerted to a stabbing nearby on West 13th Avenue and Arbutus Street, where they found a man in his late twenties suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Officers say the suspect and the victim know each other and had an altercation before the suspect fled to the scene of the dog stabbing.

