November 15, 2018 1:22 pm

Milwaukee bus driver helps homeless man stay warm, find shelter

By Online Video Producer  Global News

WATCH: A Milwaukee bus driver is being praised for her kindness after she helped a homeless man find something to eat and a place to stay in October.

A Milwaukee bus driver is being praised for her kindness last month after she helped provide food to a homeless man and helped him find a place to live.

On Oct. 13, Natalie Barnes was driving the GoldLine bus when a rider named Richard, who she had met before, got on.

He rode until the end of the line and during Barnes’ break, they struck up a conversation. Richard told her the home he had been staying at had been condemned, leaving him homeless for about a week. He asked her if he could stay on the bus and ride along with her for the night to stay out of the cold.

Barnes said yes.

“At some point in our lives, everybody needs help,” she said in a release published by the Milwaukee County Transit System. “I wanted to do what I could to help Richard in some way.”

During the trip, Richard sat quietly on the bus and during Barnes’ layover, she offered to get him something to eat.

“Now I don’t know what to say but to say thank you,” he said in a video published by MCTS.

Richard said he would pay her back, but she refused, telling him she just wanted to help him.

“Richard is a passenger that I’ve seen on several occasions. We have several conversations and this is the first time he’s had an immediate need,” Natalie told CBS-affiliate WDJT. “I just felt the need that you know, this is like a distant family. I see you every day, so I felt like I needed to help him. I couldn’t go home to my family knowing he had nowhere to go at night.”

According to the transit system, Barnes went a further step by contacting a friend at Community Advocates to see if they’d be able to find him a place to live. Following the call, the organization was able to get Richard into a temporary shelter and are assisting him in finding permanent housing.

It was just the latest instance of the city’s bus drivers helping people in need.

In August, a driver helped reunite a toddler with her mother after she was found crying and wandering the streets. In May, another driver helped a boy after he fell off his bike by giving him a ride to school.

An MCTS spokesperson told Global News that their drivers’ responses may partially be a result of a workplace culture established with a big push on customer service while using their technology to tell their stories.

